The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will receive a Special Recognition Award at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, taking place on May 23, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is being recognized for his visionary leadership in transforming Lagos into Nigeria’s and West Africa’s—undisputed financial and commercial capital.

His administration’s investments in infrastructure, innovation, and urban development have created an enabling environment for capital markets, financial services, and fintech innovation to thrive.

“This award is presented in recognition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s steadfast commitment to positioning Lagos as the financial nerve center of Nigeria and West Africa,” the award citation notes. “His focus on public-private partnerships, digital infrastructure, and smart city initiatives aligns strongly with the aspirations of a vibrant and inclusive capital market.”

Over the last five years, Lagos has attracted major investments in technology, transport, housing, and finance, making the state the preferred destination for capital inflows and new business ventures. Sanwo-Olu’s government has also pushed for reforms in land administration, urban planning, and traffic management, all of which enhance the overall ease of doing business.

His administration has supported key market-friendly initiatives, particularly focused on the creation and management of technology innovation hubs, startup financing programs, and fintech development zones that cater to Nigeria’s growing base of tech-savvy entrepreneurs and capital market participants.

Lagos is also home to Nigeria’s major financial institutions, including the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Securities and Exchange Commission (Lagos Zonal Office), and the headquarters of most major Financial Service provider organizations – commercial banks, investment firms, and asset managers. The continued expansion of the financial ecosystem in Lagos is central to the country’s economic diversification and capital formation goals.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards seeks to celebrate institutions and individuals who have made impactful contributions to Nigeria’s capital market growth story.

By recognizing the role of subnational leadership in enabling financial innovation and investor activity, the award to Governor Sanwo-Olu highlights the interconnection between city governance and market development.

He will be honored alongside other distinguished leaders including SEC DG Dr. Emomotimi Agama, CBN Governor Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Professor Uche Uwaleke, the first professor of Capital Market Studies.