The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has moved to enforce proper safety measures across all markets in the state.

This is as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has launched an extensive plan to bolster fire safety measures in markets across the state.

This follows a recent fire outbreak at Dosunmu market on Lagos Island and a subsequent on-the-spot assessment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola, where he stated that under the directive of Governor Sanwo-Olu, relevant government agencies responsible for building control and permits will enforce proper safety protocols.

Safety measures to be taken

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated that the proposed measures include the appointment and training of Fire Safety Marshals in all buildings, mandatory provision of fire extinguishers in every shop, inspection and maintenance of electrical wiring by certified professionals, enforcement of proper storage procedures and installation of fire detection and suppression systems.

Others include regulation of generator placement to prevent on-site fuel storage, prohibition of fuel storage within buildings, strict oversight on storage of combustible materials, with permits required and implementation of a whistleblower mechanism for reporting violations.

Adeseye stressed the urgency of these measures, citing 11 fire incidents this year alone in the vicinity, including five market fires and six shop-related incidents.

The statement added that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has actively conducted fire safety campaigns in the market area to educate and empower stakeholders in fire prevention.

Go after non-compliant structures – Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed the Ministry of Physical Planning and permit agencies to go after the structures not complying with the building codes and regulations.

According to the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, “The Physical Planning authorities are going to be having difficult time with me over this incident. When I’m done with them, they will come on the streets. This incident has been happening too often and it is totally unacceptable.

‘’We can’t watch traders endangering the lives of others by putting generating sets on roof top and higher floors of buildings. This is not acceptable in residential buildings.’’

In case you missed it

The popular Dosunmu market in Lagos Island was engulfed by fire a few days ago with goods worth billions of naira and about 14 buildings destroyed during the incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the closure of the fire-ravaged Dosunmu market pending when structures around the market are declared safe for all.

According to him, the cause of the fire incident has been traced to mishandling of flammable materials and a full investigation has been ordered to prevent a recurrence of such incident in the future.

The governor expressed disappointment at converting residential apartments into warehouses for storing hazardous materials, noting that it was responsible for the quick spread of the fire.

He stated,

“I am disappointed with the conversion of residential buildings into storage for hazardous materials. This practice contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and must end. We will hold accountable those who flout our building and safety standards. In our meeting with victims and stakeholders, we discussed both immediate and long-term support measures.”

“An integrity test on standing structures is now mandatory, and Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished. Our commitment to safety and order in our markets is unwavering.”