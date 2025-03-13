The Lagos State Government has launched MyLagos App, a digital platform designed to simplify city navigation and improve the urban experience.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, speaking at the launch event held at MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, on Thursday described Lagos as a beacon of innovation and excellence.

‘MyLagos App” was developed by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with MTN Nigeria and other key stakeholders.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the launch was a significant milestone in the efforts of Lagos to become a leading smart city in Africa.

Comprehensive digital solution for Lagos residents

According to him, the app serves as a comprehensive digital solution, offering seamless access to essential city services such as real-time traffic updates, personalized navigation, emergency services, utility payments, business listings, and tourism information.

He stated that the MyLagos App serves as a vital link between the government and residents, promoting transparency and accountability.

“Technology has evolved from being a luxury to a necessity. In our fast-paced world, effectively utilizing technology can significantly enhance governance, improve service delivery, and simplify the lives of every resident in this vibrant state.

“With the launch of the MyLagos App, Lagos State is poised to remain at the forefront of digital transformation, not just in Nigeria but across Africa,” he said.

Public-Private Partnership driving innovation

The governor commended the collaboration between MTN, the Lagos State Government, and other key stakeholders for bringing the vision to reality.

He noted that the partnership exemplifies the power of synergy between the public and private sectors in driving meaningful progress.

Urging residents to embrace the digital era, he encouraged them to download the MyLagos App.

He also urged residents to explore the app’s features and fully utilize its services.

“Together, we can shape a smarter future for our city. Let us remember that innovation is a continuous journey rather than a final destination,” he said.

Mr. Abdulhakeem Giwa, Manager of MTN Digital Channel Management, described ‘MyLagos App’ as revolutionary.

Giwa stated that MyLagos App was designed to transform the urban experience in Lagos, enhancing the quality of life and providing real-time solutions.

“It ensures better and easier navigation for all residents,” he said.

According to him, MyLagos App serves as a one-stop platform for essential city information, including locations of places, traffic updates, markets, trending news, tourism and events, jobs and vacancies, markets nearby, transport orders and businesses, among others.