Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the Lagos Red Line, which has recently commenced partial, invitational operations, is expected to run 20 daily trips and transport up to 500,000 passengers each day once fully operational.

The Governor shared this via a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, announcing the launch of invitational passenger operations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line.

He emphasized that the metro rail, operating between Oyingbo in Lagos and Agbado in Ogun State, will significantly ease commuting, reduce congestion, and improve the quality of life for residents, serving as a crucial link that fosters community connection and drives economic growth.

“Once fully operational, the Red Line is anticipated to run 20 trips daily, accommodating over 500,000 passengers each day. This rail line is more than just transportation; it’s a vital link that connects our communities and drives economic growth,” the statement read in part.

The statement also mentioned that during the invitational passenger operations, morning departures will start at 8:30 AM from Oyingbo station, with stops at key stations like Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Agege, before arriving at Agbado by 9:37 AM.

This means the journey from Oyingbo to Agbado will take about 1 hour and 7 minutes, significantly reducing commute time along the route.

What you should know

The Red Line is a 37km rail project, with its first phase spanning 27km from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos.

This phase includes eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Construction began on April 15, 2021, and the line was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on February 29, 2024.

After a successful six-week trial run, partial invitational passenger operations commenced on August 28, 2024, and will continue until September 27, 2024.

The Red Line shares tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s Lagos to Ibadan route, under a track-sharing agreement signed during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the acquisition of trains from the United States, with additional rolling stock procured from the United Kingdom in 2023 and China earlier this year.

The invitational rides allow Lagos residents to register online, and selected participants can ride the train for free, providing valuable feedback on the system’s performance, efficiency, and overall user experience. Full passenger operations are expected to begin by the last quarter of 2024.