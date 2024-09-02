The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cleared itself of claims that it refused to register Science and Laboratory Technology (SLT) graduates at its orientation camp in Gombe State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the NYSC Coordinator for Gombe State, Mrs. Chinwe Nwachuku, clarified that these claims are “untrue and baseless.”

The reports suggested that Polytechnic SLT graduates were denied registration because they did not have professional certificates from the National Institute for Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT).

NYSC’s Clarification

NAN’s reports inform that Nwachuku addressed the situation, putting to rest that no SLT graduate was denied registration at the Gombe camp.

“All graduates who arrived in Gombe were registered and are currently participating in their orientation course,” she said.

Clarifying that despite some graduates lacking the NISLT license, they were still registered in compliance with a directive from NYSC headquarters.

“We registered everyone, regardless of their license status. There were no issues at the Gombe camp,” NAN reports.

Graduates confirm seamless registration

Supporting Nwachuku’s statement, SLT Microbiology graduate from Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Ms. Oluwabunmi Alfred, confirmed that the registration process went smoothly. “My registration was seamless; I am surprised by the spreading of such false information,” she told NAN.

Similarly, Mr. Luka Shekwolo, an SLT Physics and Electrical graduate from Nasarawa State Polytechnic, also refuted the claims.

“I was registered without any issues, even without the NISLT certification. If SLT graduates were truly denied registration, I would not be here,” he said.

Appeal against misinformation

To this end, Nwachuku advised those spreading false information to check their facts before publishing to avoid misleading the public; reiterating that the NYSC is committed to fair and inclusive practices for all corps members.