The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has announced that corps members across Nigeria will receive a new monthly allowance of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N77,000) starting from March 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, which was made available to journalists.

Brigadier General Nafiu reassured corps members that both the NYSC management and the Federal Government remain committed to their welfare.

He emphasized that ensuring the well-being of corps members remains a top priority.

“With effect from March, you are going to receive the sum of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance.

NYSC is good at record keeping and I can assure you that your money will be paid. The Nation and the Scheme appreciate you,” he said.

Backstory

The increase of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) monthly allowance to N77,000 has its roots in the Nigerian government’s efforts to adjust the national minimum wage.

The Federal Government enacted the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which raised the national minimum wage to N70,000. This legislative change necessitated a corresponding adjustment in the allowances of corps members, aligning their stipends with the new wage structure.

Following the wage amendment, the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission issued a letter on September 2024, approving the increment of corps members’ monthly allowances from N33,000 to N77,000. This approval was in direct response to the new minimum wage policy.

To accommodate this increase, the Federal Government allocated N430.7 billion to the NYSC in the 2025 budget, with N72.9 billion earmarked specifically for corps members’ allowances. This allocation aimed to ensure the financial feasibility of the enhanced stipends.

Despite the approval and budgetary provisions, the disbursement of the increased allowance faced delays. As of February 2025, corps members continued to receive the previous stipend of N33,000.

DG urges dedication

While addressing the corps members, General Nafiu expressed gratitude for their dedication and service to the nation. He urged them to remain calm, disciplined and focused on their national assignments.

He also acknowledged the vision of the NYSC’s founding fathers and called on Nigerians to support and uphold the objectives of the scheme. According to him, NYSC plays a crucial role in fostering national unity by exposing young graduates to different cultures and traditions across the country.

General Nafiu assured the corps members that the payment of their new allowance would be executed promptly, highlighting the NYSC’s reputation for maintaining accurate financial records.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues at the Garki Zone, Corps Member Zaka Deborah Alheri (FC/24A/5831) praised the Director-General for his dedication to ensuring the prompt implementation of the increased allowance. She expressed appreciation for the NYSC leadership’s commitment to the welfare of corps members.