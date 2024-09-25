The Federal Government has approved an increment in the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

This announcement, in accordance with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, was revealed in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated 25th September 2024, and signed by its Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Caroline Embu, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations for the NYSC, as seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of NYSC.

“The Federal Government has approved the increment of Corps Members’ monthly allowance to Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N77,000) with effect from July 2024,”

“This is in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the increment followed an advocacy visit by NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, to the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission. He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, stating the new allowance would provide “much-needed relief” and boost Corps Members’ morale.

What this means

This increase comes five years after the monthly allowance was raised to N33,000 in 2019.

With the new increment effective from July 2024, Corps Members are expected to receive an additional N44,000 per month, retroactive to July.

This adjustment raises the new monthly allowance to N77,000, with any outstanding arrears from July likely to be paid in due course.

The increase is intended to provide much-needed financial relief, helping Corps Members cope with rising living costs and inflation.

The statement from the NYSC expressed optimism that this enhanced welfare package will significantly improve the well-being of Corps Members, who continue to make meaningful contributions to national development.

What you should know

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), after extended negotiations with the Federal Government on the minimum wage, reached an agreement with President Bola Tinubu for a new minimum wage of N70,000.

In response to this agreement, President Tinubu proposed a bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019, raising the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 and reducing the review period for future wage adjustments from five years to three years.

The bill swiftly passed through the National Assembly, scaling the first to third readings in both the Senate and House of Representatives within minutes. In a unanimous vote, after a clause-by-clause consideration in the Committee of the Whole, the Senate passed the bill, followed by immediate approval from the House.

Following its passage, President Tinubu signed the N70,000 minimum wage into law in July 2024. However, at the time of implementation, not all states in the federation had begun applying the new minimum wage. More states are expected to roll out the new wage structure in the coming months.