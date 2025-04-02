Seamfix Limited, a leading provider of innovative identity management and cybersecurity solutions, proudly sponsored the ISSAN Cybersecurity Roundtable, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 25th of March 2025.

Themed The Future of Identity and Access Management in a Zero-Trust Digital World, the event brought together key industry leaders to discuss critical advancements in digital identity security.

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to securing Nigeria’s cyberspace, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the security of banking systems, ATMs, e-government platforms, and other digital infrastructure.

This partnership between Seamfix and ISSAN underscores a shared commitment to equipping businesses with secure, seamless, and scalable identity and access management (IAM) solutions, addressing the evolving challenges of workforce identity security.

As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, organizations must adopt proactive strategies to safeguard their digital ecosystems. Seamfix’s IAM solutions provide a streamlined approach to workforce identity management, enhancing access control, mitigating insider threats, and ensuring compliance with international security standards.

“The ISSAN Cybersecurity Roundtable serves as a crucial platform for bridging the gap between technological innovation and expert advisory services,” said Chimezie Emewulu, Group CEO and Co-founder of Seamfix. “Partnering with ISSAN allows us to empower organizations with user-centric identity management solutions that fortify security while eliminating risks associated with insider threats. Together, we are tackling one of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges of today’s digital landscape—identity security.”

Dr. David Isiavwe, Ph.D., President of ISSAN, emphasized the importance of identity security in the zero-trust era: “In today’s digital-first world, identity is the foundation of security. Seamfix’s IAM solutions align perfectly with ISSAN’s mission to safeguard electronic platforms used for e-commerce and digital transactions in Nigeria. This collaboration ensures organizations have the tools and expertise they need to thrive securely.”

The ISSAN Cybersecurity Roundtable featured insightful keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, and live product demonstrations, providing attendees with practical strategies for implementing a zero-trust security approach.

About Seamfix

Seamfix is a global leader in digital identity solutions, offering advanced biometric data capture, identity management, and process automation services for businesses and government agencies worldwide. By leveraging technology to simplify digital identity, Seamfix enables organizations to enhance service delivery and protect millions of users globally.

For more information, please visit: www.seamfix.com

About ISSAN

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) is dedicated to protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace by promoting cybersecurity awareness, advocating for best practices, and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders. With a strong presence in both the public and private sectors, ISSAN plays a vital role in shaping the future of digital security in Nigeria.

For more information, please visit: www.issan.org.ng.