The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos State Council, has directed its members to boycott inDrive operations, citing security risks and exploitative fare structures.

AUATON’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Steven Iwindoye, announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, alleging that inDrive’s policies endangered both drivers and riders.

He highlighted the platform’s failure to verify riders properly, leading to an increase in criminal activities, including attacks and killings of drivers.

“InDrive’s failure to implement a robust security system has cost many drivers their lives. Criminals can easily access the platform by posing as passengers and attacking unsuspecting drivers,” Iwindoye said.

Beyond security concerns, he criticised inDrive’s fare negotiation model, which allows passengers to set lower fares, making it difficult for drivers to earn a sustainable income.

“Fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and other expenses have skyrocketed, yet inDrive allows passengers to dictate fares that barely cover our costs. We are being exploited, and we refuse to continue under such a system,” he added.

According to Iwindoye, some riders reduce fares by up to 50%, exacerbating drivers’ financial struggles.

Union’s demands

AUATON called for immediate reforms, including:

A thorough verification system for both riders and drivers to enhance security.

Fairer fare structures to reflect rising transportation costs.

A responsive support system to address drivers’ concerns in real-time.

Recognition of drivers’ rights and fair treatment within the platform.

Until the union’s demands for better security and fairer fares are met, Iwindoye stated that all its members have been directed to stop accepting rides from inDrive,

“AUATON has ordered all its members to stop accepting rides from inDrive, effectively disrupting its operations in Lagos.

“We call on the government and relevant regulatory agencies to intervene and ensure that inDrive operates transparently and safely,” Iwindoye added.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to securing better working conditions and a safer environment for drivers.

“InDrive must acknowledge that we are the backbone of their business. Without drivers, there is no inDrive. We will not return until they prioritise our safety, dignity, and well-being,” he said.

inDrive defends policies

In reaction, inDrive’s Africa Public Relations Manager, Lineo Thakhisi, defended the company’s model, stating that the platform was built on fairness, transparency, and choice.

“Unlike traditional ride-hailing models, inDrive allows drivers to set their own fares and negotiate directly with passengers. This ensures that drivers have greater control over their earnings,” she said.

Thakhisi also highlighted that inDrive offered the lowest commission rate in Nigeria, allowing drivers to take home more of their earnings than they would on competing platforms.

On security concerns, she stated that inDrive had implemented several safety features, including trip verification measures, emergency assistance options, and a robust rating system.

“We continuously assess and enhance these security measures to ensure a safer experience for all users,” she said.

She urged drivers to share their concerns through official channels, saying collaboration was key to improving the platform.

“We are open to constructive dialogue with drivers and unions.

“Our commitment remains to work closely with stakeholders to enhance security, improve driver earnings, and create a more supportive environment for all,” Thakhisi said.

As the standoff continues, thousands of riders across Nigeria may feel the impact of the boycott, with many forced to seek alternative transportation options.