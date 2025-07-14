The emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting called by President Bola Tinubu to honor former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the state funeral for the late leader.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 years.

The FEC meeting was initially set for Tuesday, July 15, but will now be rescheduled for a later date.

State Funeral and Public Holiday

The Federal Government has also declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honor of the departed Nigerian leader.

The state funeral will take place in Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina State, where he will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

The remains of the former President are expected to arrive from London by noon on Tuesday.

Reason for Postponement

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the postponement is necessary to accommodate the state funeral proceedings.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings,” Onanuga said in a statement.

Tribute to Late President Buhari

President Tinubu had called for the special FEC session to honor his predecessor for his invaluable contributions to Nigeria.

The President declared a national mourning for seven days, with flags at half-staff, and directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to join the Buhari family in London to condole with them and bring the former President’s remains back home.