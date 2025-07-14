The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) will on July 16, 2025, arraign three Ghanaians and a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, over forgery allegations related to their alleged illegal 99 million shares allocation, involving River Park Estate, Abuja.

A High Court of Abuja fixed July 16 as the arraignment date.

The date was said to be fixed by Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi of Court 18, following the hearing notice that was issued and served on parties in the charge marked: CR/402/2025.

Nairametrics reports that this case centers on the alleged illegal allocation of 99 million shares by the defendants, among other reliefs.

This is according to a 26-count charge, marked CR/402/2025, filed against the defendants at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also joined in the suit, alongside the Ghanaians—Sam Jonah, a Knight of the British Empire (KBE); Kojo Ansah; and Victor Quainoo—is a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd.

IGP Case

According to the charge filed on June 26 by Isa Garba, prosecuting counsel from the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the defendants are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in the forgery of company documents in a bid to illegally take over Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd and Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd.

Police investigations revealed that “the accused persons had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures.”

The charges partly read:

“That you, Kojo Mensah Ansah ‘M’, MD/CEO of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd of No. 21 Capella Place, Units 16, Eastern Legion, Accra, Ghana; Samuel Esson Jonah, KBE ‘M’ of Plot 38 Maitama Sule Street, Asokoro, Abuja; Victor Quainoo ‘M’ of Glory Court, Dan Suleiman Street, Utako 785, Abuja; Abu Arome ‘M’, 35 years, of Jinifer Plaza, CBD, 785; and Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd of Plot 38 Maitama Sule Street, Asokoro, Abuja, between January 2010 and January 2025 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while acting in concert, processed title documents of property belonging to Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited to Mobus Property Nigeria Limited with the aim of permanently depriving them of the said property within River Park Estate, Abuja, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under section 18(3) of the same Act.”

“That you, Kojo Mensah Ansah ‘M’, MD/CEO of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd of No. 21 Capella Place, Units 16, Eastern Legion, Accra, Ghana, and Samuel Esson Jonah, KBE ‘M’ of Plot 38 Maitama Sule Street, Asokoro, Abuja, between December 2010 and January 23, 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly submit false information to the authorities of the Corporate Affairs Commission with the intention of misleading the Commission that you are a Nigerian in order to illegally increase Jonahcapital Nigeria Limited’s ordinary share capital from 1,000,000 to 1,000,000,000, which you know is false and believe to be false. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law.”

Count one accuses Kojo Mensah Ansah, the MD/CEO of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd, and Samuel Esson Jonah of knowingly giving false information to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and the Inspector-General, through a petition dated January 23 and September 9, 2024.

The petition, according to the police, was written against John Townley Johnson, Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, and Paul Odili, alleging that “they committed an offence of fraud, land grabbing, identity theft, and misled the police officers, which you know or believe to be false.”

Additionally, Ansah, Jonah, Quainoo, Arome, and Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd were accused of acting in concert and trespassing into Plot No. 4, Cadastral Zone E30, located at Lugbe West, otherwise known as River Park Estate.

The property is said to belong to Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd and Houses BHR for Africa Nigeria Ltd.

Nairametrics reports that the arraignment may pave the way for a full trial, depending on the plea of the defendants.