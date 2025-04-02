You’ve probably heard of that Airbnb money, where short-let apartments in Lagos go for as much as ₦50k per night! But before you jump in, here’s the million-naira question: Which location is best for your investment?

Should you set up in Ikeja or Lekki? Mainland or Island? Which option actually brings in good returns without the headache of guests running off with your PS5 or Plasma TV?

On this episode of The Nairametrics Novice Podcast, we’ve got answers! Joining us is Ms. Tinu Pax, a real estate expert with over a decade of experience, who has spent the last six years mastering the short-let business. She’s sharing insider tips on pricing, preventing theft, managing wild parties, and legal protection.

Don’t miss out! Head over to Nairametrics TV on YouTube to watch the full episode and get practical tips on how to thrive in Lagos’ short-let market!