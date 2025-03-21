The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that full-time Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates are now eligible for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization.

This was disclosed in a press release by Boriwo Folasade, Director, Press & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, following confirmation from the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

Dr. Alausa stated that full-time HND graduates who were previously excluded from the NYSC program are now eligible to participate.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, is pleased to announce the resolution of the long-standing issue regarding the mobilization of Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Following a dialogue with the Director-General of NYSC, the Minister confirmed that only full-time HND graduates are eligible and can now proceed with their mobilization,” the statement read.

However, he clarified that part-time HND graduates remain ineligible.

“Only full-time HND graduates will be mobilized, while those who did HND part-time remain ineligible,” Dr. Alausa stated.

NBTE to oversee data collation

To facilitate a seamless mobilization process, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to expedite the collation of data for eligible HND graduates.

“To facilitate a seamless mobilization process, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to expedite the collation of data for eligible HND graduates. In line with this, a circular has been sent to all Rectors of Polytechnics, instructing them to upload the necessary graduate data onto the newly created HND admission portal,” he said

Dr. Alausa noted that a circular has been sent to all Rectors of Polytechnics, instructing them to upload necessary graduate data onto the newly created HND admission portal.

“the newly created portal will ensure proper documentation of full-time HND graduates and serve as the official database for NYSC mobilization, addressing past challenges related to admission records,” he explained.

Urgent mobilization call

The Minister urged all eligible full-time HND graduates to take full advantage of this opportunity and proceed with their mobilization without delay.

“The Honourable Minister urges all eligible full-time HND graduates to take full advantage of this opportunity and proceed with their mobilization without delay,” he noted

Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the government’s dedication to providing equal opportunities for all qualified Nigerian graduates, emphasizing that this decision aligns with broader efforts to enhance their contributions to national development through the NYSC scheme.

He further stressed that it reflects the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to equity, fairness, and inclusivity in the nation’s education system.

What you should know

A Higher National Diploma (HND) is a practical and vocational qualification awarded by polytechnics and technical institutions, primarily in Nigeria and some other Commonwealth countries. It is typically a two-year program designed to provide specialized knowledge and hands-on skills in various fields such as engineering, business, technology, and applied sciences.

Nairametrics reported that the Association of Private Polytechnics in Nigeria urged President Tinubu to sponsor a bill abolishing the HND-BSc dichotomy, as poor implementation has left HND graduates at a disadvantage.

A similar bill was passed by the 9th Senate but was not signed into law. The association is pushing for its reintroduction.

According to the association, declining enrollment in polytechnics due to the policy gap threatens Nigeria’s industrial growth. They also called for more government investment in technical education.