The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), has established a seven-member committee and multiple reporting platforms to tackle bullying in Nigerian schools

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Education issued by Boriorwo Folasade, the Director of Press & Public Relations dated February 17, 2025.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, stated that the newly formed committee will oversee bullying-related incidents, review reported cases, and take swift action where necessary.

He stressed the importance of effective interventions, citing the psychological impact of bullying on students.

“The committee will review reported cases and ensure swift action, complementing the 21-member team working on a National Policy on Anti-Bullying.”

Confidential reporting channels

To encourage safe and discreet reporting of bullying incidents, the Ministry has introduced multiple confidential communication channels for students, parents, and educators. These include:

Hotline: 09012660044

Email: antibullying@education.gov.ng

WhatsApp: 08052536133

These channels aim to provide a direct line of communication for victims and witnesses to report bullying incidents without fear of repercussions.

Reiterating the Ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on bullying, Dr. Alausa urged school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to actively support the initiative.

“This aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritizing education as a driver of national development,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government is developing a National Policy on Anti-Bullying in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to address bullying and other vices in Nigerian schools.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, stated that the policy will be presented to the National Council of Education (NCE) for adoption as part of efforts to curb bullying and instill discipline.

The policy is expected to roll out by early 2025 and will include a comprehensive review of strategies to tackle bullying in schools. As part of these efforts, the Ministry recently invited 125 Unity college principals to discuss the Safe Schools Act and anti-bullying strategies.

Dr. Alausa reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on bullying, warning that any school principal or teacher who attempts to cover up acts of bullying will be held accountable.

The Solicitor General of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Jeddy Agba, also stressed the importance of strict enforcement, stating that schools must ensure a zero-tolerance policy on bullying and create safe learning environments for students.

In a related development, the Federal Government has also inaugurated a 25-member committee to oversee the creation of the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI), aimed at building a centralized and harmonized educational databank for the country.