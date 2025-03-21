The Edo State High Courts sitting in Benin City have convicted and sentenced 29 internet fraudsters to various jail terms at the Correctional facility.

Justices A.N. Erhabor and W. I. Aziegbemhin passed the verdict against the defendants, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

The convicts are: Edeyibo Rukewe Hope, Igbafe David, Emakhu Bonfrey, Genesis Ndujifor, Okolosie Godstime, Chukwu David, Ebuka Emmanuel, Akhere Akahomhen, Odiniru Emeka Vet, Obiora Mike Kelvin, Stephen Eghosa, Osagioduwa Samuel Aivihenyor, Lucky Ekhator, Ekechukwu Chima Stanley, Lucky Moses, David Odiniru, Christopher Alex, Orovirie Sunny, Abraham Ifeanyi and Aisosa Vincent.

Others are: Agbede Shola Harrison, Endurance Ebalukpe, Igbiniken Osarvmwense, Okonoboh Senator Odiegie, Joseph Imhangbegbe, Orion Aigbona, Godstime Adebor, Ambrose Otsemeuno and Mattew Obayuywana.

EFCC Allegations

The convicts were arrested in a sting operation by operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC following credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

The EFCC charged each of the defendants separately on a one-count charge, bordering on obtaining by false pretence, advance fee fraud, retention of proceeds of crime, and alleged possession of fraudulent documents.

The count against one of them reads: “That you Edeyibo Rukewe Hope (m) on or about the 27th of February, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession, documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

What transpired in court

According to EFCC’s statement, all the defendants pleaded “guilty” to their charges when they were read to them.

The prosecution counsel, F.A Jirbo, K Y. Bello, Isa K. Agwai, Faisal Ibrahim, Al-Amin Ibrahim Abdul, Bala-Ribah, and Salihu Ahmed, prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

But the defense counsel pleaded for mercy, highlighting that his clients have become remorseful for their actions.

How The Judge Ruled

Ruling on the matter, Justice Erhabor convicted and sentenced Hope, David, Bonfrey, David, Emmanuel, Akahomhen, Sunny, Ifeanyi, Vincent, Otsemeuno, Ebalukpe, Harrison, Osarvmwense, Odiegie, Imhangbegbe, Aigbona, Adebor and Obayuywana to two years in prison each or a fine of N200, 000, respectively.

Justice Aziegbemhin convicted and “sentenced Ndujifor and Godstime to two years imprisonment each or to pay N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine, respectively. The judge slammed Kelvin, Eghosa, Aivihenyor, Ekhator, Stanley, Moses, Osarvmwense, Vet, and Alex to two years imprisonment, each or to pay N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) fine respectively.”

The judge also ordered “the forfeiture of a Red Color Mercedes Benz C300 with Registration number BEN258CM recovered from Odiniru Emeka Vet being proceeds of crime to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Additionally, all the convicts were ordered to forfeit all items recovered from them, including phones, computers, money, and cars.

They were directed to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour going forward.

More Insights

This case underscores the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on internet fraud.

In a previous warning, the agency alerted Nigerians to rising concerns over internet fraudsters carrying firearms and engaging in ritual killings, among other criminal activities.

The EFCC also mourned the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE II) Aminu Sahabi Harisu, who was killed on January 17, 2025, while tracking a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

On March 7, the Edo State High Court approved jail terms for 21 internet fraudsters.