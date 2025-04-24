Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), says the proposed drug integrity tests for corps members, prospective couples, and other youth groups are not punitive.

He explained that the initiative aims to curb substance abuse and enable early intervention.

He made this known during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa emphasized that drug testing is not to punish individuals but to identify users early and provide help before the situation worsens.

“The push for drug integrity tests for youth corps members, prospective couples, and others is not punitive but to discourage substance abuse and provide early treatment for those who test positive before their condition degenerates to drug dependence and other health challenges.

“As I said, while we do the drug supply reduction, we also do drug demand reduction through preventive measures, as well as counseling and rehabilitation. Now, these are important areas for further collaboration.

“You have introduced in the camps, the war against drug abuse clubs, which is fantastic. One other important area of collaboration is the question of drug integrity tests for youth corps members. It’s a major drug demand reduction effort.

“The same way we said, if you are getting married, both the bride and the groom should bring a drug-free certificate. This is because it is always better to detect drug use early before it gets to addiction, which eventually could get to psychiatric problems, and it becomes a danger to the user and society,” the statement read

National drug crisis

Marwa explained that the drug integrity test initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce demand for drugs among Nigerian youths, warning that substance abuse continues to threaten families and communities across the country.

“The drug scourge has continued to devastate our kids, families, and communities everywhere. There’s nowhere you go in the country that you don’t have a drug abuse problem. One in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 use drugs,” Marwa said.

“You have mentioned our efforts to cut off access and availability of these drugs but beyond that we have to work with all stakeholders including NYSC to ensure drastic reduction in the demand for drugs by our youths and one of our strategies to address this is through our drug integrity test, which we’re advocating that NYSC should embrace for corps members.”

Corps member postings to NDLEA

Marwa also proposed that corps members with relevant academic backgrounds be deployed to NDLEA facilities for practical service experience.

He said the agency was open to accepting a “sizeable number” of corps members who studied Guidance and Counselling, Psychology, Nursing, and Psychiatry to its Counselling and Treatment Centres across Nigeria.

“This will enable the corps members to acquire knowledge and experience in rehabilitation and psychosocial services,” he noted.

Responding to the proposals, NYSC DG Brig Gen Nafiu described the drug testing initiative as “a fantastic idea” and pledged to review the details for potential adoption.

“The scheme will develop a general guideline to post as many corps members with required qualifications to NDLEA Commands with Counselling and Treatment Centres across the country,” he said.

He commended the NDLEA’s recent achievements under Marwa’s leadership and reiterated NYSC’s commitment to working closely with the agency.