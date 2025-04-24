The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is inviting students and recent graduates to gain hands-on experience in trade, finance, and economic development through its competitive 6-month Internship Program.

Although the internship is unpaid in the traditional sense, Afreximbank is offering several perks to successful candidates, including a monthly, tax-free stipend of $1,000 and an additional housing allowance of $500 for those relocating from outside the host country.

The initiative, designed to nurture the next generation of African leaders and global change-makers, offers a unique opportunity for students to work directly with industry experts while contributing to the continent’s economic transformation.

Who can apply?

According to the announcement by Afreximbank, the Internship Program is open to students from member states of the Bank, individuals of African descent in the diaspora, and non-African students whose vision aligns with the Bank’s mission to advance Africa’s development.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be aged between 20 and 32 in the year of application.

Be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate program in a recognized institution.

Be studying in relevant fields such as economics, finance, accounting, law, engineering, statistics, or social sciences.

Demonstrate fluency in English or French (knowledge of Arabic or Portuguese is an added advantage).

Secure a recommendation from their academic institution for the internship period (maximum six months).

Program structure and locations

The internships run twice a year: in January and June for a maximum of six months. While most interns will be based at the Bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, opportunities may also be available in other Afreximbank Group entities across Africa.

Interns will undergo a comprehensive induction program before being assigned to departments aligned with their academic background and professional interests.

Throughout the internship, participants will be rotated across various value chain departments and assigned mentors for guidance.

At the end of the program, interns are required to submit a report detailing what they learned and how they intend to apply this knowledge to Africa’s development.

Application process

According to the bank, applications are open year-round and must be submitted via Afreximbank’s online internship application portal. Required documents include:

A letter of application

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Copy of a valid passport

Certified academic certificates

Recommendation letter from their educational institution

A one-page Statement of Intent outlining what the applicant hopes to gain from the program.

Interested persons can apply via the Afrieximbank’s portal here. Applications close on April 30, 2025.

Once selected, candidates have two weeks to accept the offer and present all required documentation. Failure to comply leads to automatic withdrawal of the offer.

What you should know

Afreximbank Group comprises of the African Export -Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Fund for Export Development of Africa (FEDA), a private equity subsidiary, , the Pan African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) and Afrexinsure, a captive insurance subsidiary.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Multilateral Financial Institution established to finance and promote intra and extra -African trade.

The shareholders comprise African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African private and institutional investors.

The Bank was established under the twin constitutive instruments of an Agreement signed by member states and multilateral organizations, which confers the status of an international organisation on the Bank, as well as a charter governing its corporate structure and operations, and signed by all shareholders.

The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt and currently operates branches in Harare, Zimbabwe (opened in November 1996); in Abuja, Nigeria (opened in January 2003); in Abidjan, Ivory Coast (opened in 2015); Kampala, Uganda (opened in 2019), Yaoundé Cameroon (opened in 2021) and Bridgetown, Barbados (opened in 2023).