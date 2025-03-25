The Federal Government has promised to pay the backlog of the N77,000 monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, months after the increase was announced.

The new allowance, which was raised from N33,000 to N77,000 in September 2024, has not yet been implemented despite previous assurances.

The increase in allowance has faced several delays, leaving corps members uncertain about when they will receive the new amount.

However, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, confirmed that the government will pay the backlog.

Olawande assured that serving corps members, as well as those who were part of the scheme when the announcement was made, will receive the backdated payments.

Minister assures payment will be made despite delay

Olawande noted the government’s commitment to paying the delayed allowance but explained that the process would take time.

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid. It may not be immediate but it will happen,” he said during the interview.

Reports inform that Olawande’s statement follows similar comments from the Director General of NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, who had recently told corps members to expect the payment in March.

Reason for delay

Olawande clarified that the delay in the allowance payment stemmed from budgetary issues.

“I’ve explained this several times. Some people said, I always say ‘It is a process. It is a process.’ But it’s seriously a process. It’s a government line,” the minister stated.

He further noted that the increase was not initially included in the budget when the president announced it, and therefore required budgetary allocation before it could be paid.

“Before anybody can approve anything, you must have a budgetary allocation for it. But the budgetary allocation has been done now. We are done with the process and it has been approved,” Olawande said.

NYSC members eager for implementation of new allowance

The increase in the NYSC allowance was initially met with excitement by corps members, as the government’s decision aligned with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

However, after several months of waiting, the delay has caused frustration among those serving and those who were part of the program when the announcement was made in September 2024.

Despite the long wait, the Federal Government’s recent assurances offer some hope that the issue will soon be resolved and corps members will begin receiving the new allowance as promised.