The Federal Government has announced that 42% of work has been completed on the Abuja (Mararraba)-Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Dual Carriageway project, with full completion scheduled for June 2026.

This was disclosed by the Honourable Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, during an inspection of the project site on Saturday, as reported in a statement on the official website of the Ministry of Works.

The Abuja-Keffi road is a crucial segment of the larger Abuja-Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu-Port Harcourt route, a vital infrastructure project designed to enhance regional connectivity, improve travel times, and stimulate economic activities across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Imo, and Rivers States.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely completion of the Abuja (Mararraba)-Keffi Section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Dual Carriageway,” the statement read in part.

It further quoted Goronyo as saying, “This is commendable progress. Our goal is to ensure that the full stretch from Abuja to Port Harcourt is completed by June 2026.”

The road expansion project spans 87.3 kilometers for both carriageways, featuring a two-way, six-lane structure aimed at reducing congestion, improving safety, and enhancing traffic flow along this vital corridor.

It is expected to significantly ease travel time for commuters and businesses in the affected states.

More insights

The Federal Controller of Works for the FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman, announced that significant progress has been made on the project, with 80% of the work completed, including site clearing, scarification, and the laying of the stone base and binder course. Work on median drains and rigid shoulders is also underway.

The statement further noted that despite challenges posed by high traffic volumes and densely populated areas along the route, the project team has been working closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other law enforcement agencies to manage traffic flow effectively. In high-priority areas, construction is being carried out at night to minimize disruption to daily commuters.

The project is supported by a special funding arrangement, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder progress. Minister Goronyo assured that once certified payment claims are submitted, the Ministry of Works will swiftly process and release funds to keep the project on track.

The Project Manager for China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Mr. Ronald Liao, expressed confidence that the project will meet its deadlines.

With support from the Ministry and other stakeholders, he assured that the road expansion will be completed in line with the approved design.