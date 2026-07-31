Japanese firm wants to help solve Nigeria’s housing crisis

A Japanese engineering and infrastructure consultancy, Chodai Company Limited, has proposed a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Federal Government to collaborate on housing, infrastructure and smart city development projects across Nigeria.

A Japanese engineering and infrastructure consultancy, Chodai Company Limited, has proposed a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Federal Government to collaborate on housing, infrastructure and smart city development projects across Nigeria.

The proposal was presented during a meeting between the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, and a delegation from the Japanese firm, facilitated by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), according to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The proposed collaboration covers housing construction, roads, urban development, hydropower generation, renewable energy and other strategic infrastructure projects through PPPs.

What they are saying

Leading the Japanese delegation, Motoko Imai said smart city development through public-private partnerships remains one of Chodai Company Limited’s strategic priorities.

She explained that the Tokyo-based engineering and infrastructure consultancy has delivered infrastructure projects across Asia and Africa and is currently implementing development projects in partnership with the Niger State Government.

“The leader of the delegation, Motoko Imai, JP, said Smart City development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) remains one of CHODAI’s strategic priorities,” the statement read in part.

“Accordingly, she stated that their proposal to the Ministry focuses on collaboration in the development of roads, housing infrastructure, hydropower generation, renewable energy, and other strategic projects that will support Nigeria’s urban development aspirations.”

Imai added that Chodai is committed to bringing its technical expertise, innovative engineering solutions and global experience to support Nigeria’s housing and infrastructure transformation.

Social housing programme

Responding, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, said the Federal Government remains committed to partnering with credible local and international investors to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing and critical infrastructure across the country.

He described strategic partnerships as indispensable to achieving the government’s housing objectives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Darma disclosed that the proposed Social Housing Programme will be implemented across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas to expand access to affordable housing for low and middle-income earners.

He said the programme is designed to address Nigeria’s housing deficit by providing decent, affordable and accessible homes, while incorporating a Gender-Based Inclusion Programme that will reserve a dedicated percentage of housing units for vulnerable women and children.

The minister added that the initiative will also provide housing for people displaced by natural disasters such as flooding, as well as victims of insecurity, banditry and insurgency.

Darma further said the ministry is working with relevant government agencies to strengthen flood mitigation measures and improve urban resilience, particularly in flood-prone communities ahead of future rainy seasons.

The minister also encouraged Chodai to expand its existing engagement in Niger State by considering the development of a local government area close to the Federal Capital Territory, noting that such a project could create quality housing opportunities for residents and workers within the Abuja metropolitan area.

Get up to speed

Earlier in July, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development commenced a review of a proposal by China Hyway Group Limited to develop 10,000 housing units across Nigeria within 30 months.

If approved, the project will deploy prefabricated construction technology under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC+F) model to deliver affordable housing across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

China Hyway Group’s Chief Engineer, Lewis Chima, said the company was attracted by Nigeria’s estimated 17 million-unit housing deficit and the country’s economic potential.

The company plans to deploy advanced prefabricated construction technology under the EPC+F model, integrating project design, financing, construction and delivery into a single framework.

Chima said the approach would enable the delivery of 10,000 housing units within 30 months while reducing construction costs, improving quality, shortening completion timelines and enhancing project risk management through international financing support.

The proposal reflects growing interest among foreign firms in supporting Nigeria’s efforts to bridge its housing deficit through innovative construction and financing models.

What you should know

The Federal Government has continued to expand housing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme to improve access to affordable homeownership and reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The Federal Government recently handed over 116 completed housing units under the National Housing Programme to the Benue State Government.

It also handed over rent-to-own housing units to beneficiaries in Abuja under the FMBN Rent-to-Own Scheme, with the pilot phase targeting about 3,000 housing units nationwide.

The government has directed the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to collaborate with state governors on bankable housing projects under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development has also announced reforms to expand mortgage access through FMBN, including raising the mortgage loan ceiling to N85 million, facilitating at least 2,000 mortgages annually and allowing National Housing Fund contributors to access up to 25% of their Retirement Savings Accounts as equity for homeownership.