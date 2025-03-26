The Federal Government has commenced the payment of a new monthly allowance of N77,000 to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), effective March 2025.

This follows the implementation of the new national minimum wage, which increased to N70,000.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Nigeria, confirmed the payment on its official X page.

“FG Commences Payment of 77k Monthly Allowance For Corps Members,” they stated

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, confirmed the development in a statement released by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu. He assured corps members that the government remains committed to their welfare and that all owed payments will be settled.

“With effect from March, you are going to receive the sum of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance. NYSC is good at record keeping, and I can assure you that your money will be paid. The Nation and the Scheme appreciate you,” Nafiu stated.

Why the increase?

The increment is a direct response to the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which raised the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000. The adjustment, approved by the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission in September 2024, is to align corps members’ stipends with the new wage structure.

The National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, enacted in July 2024, significantly increased Nigeria’s minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 per month, representing a 133% rise.

This legislative change aims to improve the standard of living for Nigerian workers amid economic challenges and rising inflation. A key feature of the Amendment Act is the reduction of the minimum wage review period from five years to three years.

This adjustment ensures that wage evaluations occur more frequently, allowing the minimum wage to better reflect current economic conditions and the cost of living.

Employers are legally required to comply with the new minimum wage. Any employment contract or agreement stipulating a wage below N70,000 is considered non-binding under the amended law. Non-compliance can lead to legal consequences, emphasizing the importance for employers to adjust their payroll systems accordingly.

The Senate and the House of Representatives passed the bill in July 2024, and President Bola Tinubu signed it into law on July 29, 2024.

To support this, the Federal Government allocated N430.7 billion to NYSC in the 2025 budget, with N372.9 billion specifically earmarked for corps members’ allowances. However, despite this approval, corps members continued receiving N33,000 as of February 2025, prompting concerns over the delay in implementation.

Government promises to clear backlog

However, despite this approval, corps members continued receiving N33,000 as of February 2025, raising concerns over delays in implementation. The delay dates back to September 2024, when the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission approved the increase.

Since then, corps members have awaited the implementation of the revised allowance, leading to growing frustration.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics assured that all backlogs will be cleared, as well as those who were part of the scheme when the increase was announced will receive their backdated payments.

He explained that the delay in disbursement was due to budgetary constraints, as the increase was not initially factored into the budget when President Bola Tinubu approved it. He, however, noted that the necessary budgetary allocation has now been made, and the payment process has been finalized.