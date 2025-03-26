The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, has convicted and sentenced Okorie Sylvernus Sunday to six months imprisonment for money laundering bordering on false declaration of $578,000 in his possession.

Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the court passed the judgement against the defendant.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, had handed over $578,000 in seized cash to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after a passenger allegedly falsely declared the amount at the airport, officials announced on Friday.

The passenger, a male traveler arriving in Lagos from Johannesburg aboard South African Airways Flight SA60, initially declared $279,000 at the airport’s currency declaration desk.

However, during a routine inspection, customs officials discovered an additional $299,000 concealed in multiple packages, bringing the total sum to $578,000.

Authorities also found €100 and a counterfeit $250 note among the undeclared cash.

Effiong Harrison, the Comptroller of MMIA Command, who oversaw the handover to the EFCC, stated that the suspect’s actions violated the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011, while the EFCC vowed to probe and prosecute the suspect.

On March 25, 2025, the EFCC arraigned Okorie Sylvernus Sunday in Lagos over alleged money laundering involving $578,000, and he pleaded not guilty, paving the way for trial.

What transpired in court

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, defence counsel, U. Okoronkwo, told the court that the defendant has resolved to change his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty.”

The defendant “pleaded guilty” to the two-count charges preferred against him.

Following his guilty plea, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie, called both N.B. Tonbor, an operative of the NCS, and Felicia Paul, an operative of the EFCC, to review the facts of the case.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Tonbor narrated what happened at the airport and how the suspect was caught.

Paul told the court that the NCS contacted the EFCC that “it had arrested a suspect from South Africa, adding that “The defendant was handed over to the Commission along with the sum of $578,000 and €100.”

Paul said the defendant declared $279,000, but did not declare $299,000 and €100, contrary to relevant laws.

Court Verdict

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Dipeolu found the defendant guilty and accordingly convicted him as charged.

Okezie then urged the court to approve the forfeiture of the undeclared sums of $299,000 and €100 to the Federal Government of Nigeria and that the defendant be sentenced.

Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment.

The Judge also ordered that the sums of $299,000 and €100 be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.