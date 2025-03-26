The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the National Guideline for Sodium Reduction, a policy designed to tackle excessive salt consumption and reduce the growing burden of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in the country.

The guideline was unveiled by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, at a ministerial event where he emphasized its role in safeguarding public health.

Dr. Salako noted that Nigeria’s average daily salt intake significantly exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limit of 5 grams per day, with many communities consuming between 7 to 9 grams daily.

He identified high sodium intake as a major factor contributing to hypertension, which currently affects over 35% of Nigerian adults.

“The guideline provides a structured approach to reducing sodium consumption through mandatory sodium limits in processed foods, public education campaigns, and continuous monitoring mechanisms,” Dr. Salako stated.

Regulatory enforcement

Dr. Salako called on the food industry to embrace reformulation by reducing sodium content in processed and packaged foods, assuring them of government support to facilitate a smooth transition.

He further directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to implement suitable regulations to enforce sodium targets across food products.

The initiative, described as the first of its kind in Africa, aligns with global best practices while considering Nigeria’s local context.

Alongside the sodium reduction policy, Dr. Salako announced the introduction of the National Guideline for Food Handlers’ Medical Test, which aims to enhance food safety by mandating routine health checks for individuals involved in food preparation and distribution.

“These efforts directly support the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality Implementation Plan, 2023, and reinforce the government’s commitment to improving public health,” he said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kacholom, mni, emphasized the urgency of tackling excessive sodium intake, which contributes to hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke.

“The new guidelines serve as a comprehensive, evidence-based tool to promote healthier diets and enhance food safety practices,” she stated.

She added that their success depends on collaboration between government agencies, health professionals, the food industry, and civil society. She urged all stakeholders to support the adoption of the guidelines, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening public health policies.

Call for collective action.

Appreciating the contributions of partner organizations and sister ministries, Kacholom called for collective action to ensure an environment that encourages healthier dietary choices and food safety regulations.

She described the initiative as a significant step toward safeguarding Nigerians’ well-being and ensuring a sustainable healthcare system.

More insights

Director of Food and Drug Services at the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, Pharm. Dr. Olubunmi Aribeana highlighted the urgent need to reduce excessive sodium consumption, citing its link to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for over 70% of global deaths, with high sodium consumption contributing significantly to hypertension and other life-threatening conditions,” Dr. Aribeana said.

“In Nigeria, the impact of excessive sodium consumption is evident in the rising prevalence of hypertension and other cardiovascular-related illnesses,” she added.

She stressed that reducing salt intake is not only a public health necessity but also crucial for ensuring equity in food safety and nutrition.

With sodium reduction now a global and national priority, Dr. Aribeana described the launch of the guidelines as a decisive move toward achieving a healthier Nigeria.