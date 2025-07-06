With a cumulative net asset value of over N5.9 trillion, Nigeria’s asset management industry is a critical pillar of the country’s financial services ecosystem.

Asset management companies (AMCs) not only facilitate wealth creation for individuals, corporates, and institutions, but also serve as key channels for capital allocation across the economy fueling infrastructure, innovation, and industrial growth.

These firms typically structure their portfolios across money market funds, equity funds, fixed-income funds, and balanced/mixed funds, offering a diverse range of investment vehicles for varying investor needs and risk appetites.

Money market funds provide safety and liquidity; equity funds offer high-risk, high-reward growth; fixed-income funds deliver stability and predictable returns; and balanced funds combine both approaches.

In this feature, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of all collective investment schemes (CIS) as of 20th June 2025 has been used as a proxy to highlight the scale and performance of Nigeria’s leading asset managers and the strategic executives behind them.

NAV: 76.3 billion Mr. Owolabi brings over two decades of experience in the banking industry and currently serves as the MD of FSDH Asset Management Limited. In this role, he leads the development and management of relationships with non-bank financial institutions and other institutional clients. Prior to joining FSDH, he held various positions at FCMB, where he was responsible at different times for Financial Institutions, Correspondent Banking, and Structured Funding. He also previously served as Head of Treasury at IMB International Bank. Mr. Owolabi holds a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Ilorin and an MBA from the Business School Netherlands. He has participated in several training programs both locally and internationally. At FSDH Merchant Bank, his responsibilities also extended to wealth management and correspondent banking.