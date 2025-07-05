The Lagos State Government has announced plans to partner with Guangdong Province in China to advance technology and the blue economy, with the goal of improving the quality of life for residents.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on Friday by Mr.

He Rusheng, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province.

The meeting took place at the SSG’s office in Ikeja.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Salu-Hundeyin said both regions would collaborate on initiatives in culture, tourism, technology, and the blue economy, all aimed at driving economic growth and enhancing the livability of Lagos.

MoU to boost FDIs

She revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between the two governments, paving the way for increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into Lagos.

According to her, Governor Sanwo-Olu would continue to advance initiatives that improve the state’s economic welfare and elevate the living standards of its residents.

She noted that this is not the first collaboration between Lagos State and a Chinese province, adding that the state remains open to mutually beneficial international partnerships.

“As Mr. Governor would often say, Lagos is a state without borders when it comes to international collaborations. We are always open to partnerships that deliver measurable benefits,” she said.

“We are willing to collaborate as long as we have a mutually beneficial result and outcomes from the collaborations,” she added.

Guangdong ready to strengthen partnership

In his remarks, Mr. He Rusheng, who also serves as Vice President of the Guangdong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, recalled a previous visit to Lagos in 2019 that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized Guangdong’s readiness to revive and strengthen the proposed partnership.

Rusheng highlighted Lagos’ strategic importance as a gateway to African markets and its economic similarities with Guangdong, making it a natural partner for collaboration.

He called on the Lagos State Government to support Guangdong-based businesses in the state by fostering a more enabling environment.

He also urged both parties to fast-track the implementation of joint projects to unlock greater economic and social development.

What you should know

Earlier this week, Nigeria and China announced their renewed commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership by advancing legislative cooperation and trade reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, deepening infrastructure collaboration and correcting structural trade imbalances that continue to undermine Nigeria’s industrial aspirations.

These commitments were made during the Nigeria-China Sustainable Business, Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit in Lagos, a high-level forum convened to align legislative priorities with international economic cooperation.

At the event, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, while commending the maturity of Nigeria-China relations, noted that Chinese companies have played a vital role in Nigeria’s infrastructural development, including the construction of key projects such as roads, railways and airports, which aligns with the House’s legislative goals of economic diversification and national development.