The Nigerian All-Share Index ended Friday, July 4th, slightly in positive territory, adding 12.46 points to settle at 120,989.66, up just 0.01% from the previous close.

Market activity eased a bit, with total volume dipping to 923.8 million shares from 933.4 million the previous day.

However, market capitalization held firm above the N76 trillion mark, closing at N76.3 trillion across 25,680 transactions.

CHAMPION and JOHNHOLT led the gainers’ table with a 10% jump, each.

Meanwhile, ELLAHLAKES and PZ led the losers’ chart, both sliding by 10%.

JAPAULGOLD and WAPIC dominated trading volumes, emerging as the most actively traded stocks for the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 120,989.66

Previous ASI: 120,977.20

Day Change: +0.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +17.55%

Volume Traded: 923.8 million shares

Market Cap: N76.3 trillion Top 5 gainers CHAMPION: Up 10.00% to N13.20

JOHNHOLT: Up 10.00% to N7.70

REDSTAREX: Up 9.99% to N8.37

ACADEMY: Up 9.98% to N6.17

UPDC: Up 9.98% to N4.74 Top 5 losers ELLAHLAKES: Down 10.00% to N8.10

PZ: Down 10.00% to N32.40

JAPAULGOLD: Down 9.70% to N2.70

ROYALEX: Down 9.49% to N1.24

MCNICHOLS: Down 8.85% to N2.78

Trading volume

Daily market activity dipped slightly, with volume slipping to 923.8 million shares from the previous day’s 933.4 million.

JAPAULGOLD led the volume chart with a strong 147 million shares traded.

WAPIC followed closely at 44.5 million shares, maintaining strong investor interest.

ACCESSCORP came next with 43.6 million shares, while CONHALLPLC and CHAMS rounded out the top five with 42.8 million and 42 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO topped the value chart with trades worth N1.5 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N1 billion in transactions, while ACCESSCORP recorded N984.3 million.

PZ posted a solid N635.7 million, with MTNN trailing at N552.3 million.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

ARADEL rose 2.91%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 2.33%, and WAPCO edged up 0.54%.

On the downside, BUACEMENT fell 3.04%, and Nigerian Breweries shed 1.03%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

GTCO advanced 0.54%, while ACCESSCORP closed flat.

FIRSTHOLDCO declined 1.92%, ZENITHBANK dropped 0.86%, and UBA slipped 0.68%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index appears to have found footing above the 120,000 mark, steadily edging closer to the 121,000 threshold.

With sentiment improving and momentum picking up, investors may be positioning for potential gains in the days ahead.