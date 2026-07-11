Nigerian stocks gain 6.35% in one week, as bulls takeover

The Nigerian equities market held nearly steady on Friday, July 10, 2026, as the benchmark NGX All-Share Index depreciated marginally by 0.065% to close at 243,798.76 points, virtually unchanged from Thursday’s close of 243,958.73 points.

The session saw Guinness Nigeria Plc shed 9.99%, wiping N79.95 billion from the brewer’s market value in a single session, the sharpest blue-chip loss of the day.

Market capitalisation also depreciated marginally by N102.65 billion to close at N156.54 trillion, and the year-to-date return was unchanged at 56.77% after four consecutive sessions of remarkable gains, marking the market’s strongest weekly performance since the June correction began.

The week ended on a very positive note as the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 6.35% week-on-week to close at 243,798.76 points, while market capitalization gained approximately N9.34 trillion to settle at N156.44 trillion.

What the data is saying:

Trading activity collapsed sharply from Thursday’s extraordinary levels. Total volume fell 73.36% to 441.27 million shares.

Value traded plunged 82.67% to N19.40 billion. The dramatic decline directly reflects the absence of the 1.26 billion First HoldCo shares worth N85.61 billion that dominated Thursday’s session.

Stripped of that single trade, Friday’s activity levels were broadly in line with recent session norms. Highlights of Friday’s trading:

All-Share Index: 243,954.45 points, flat at 0.00%

Market Capitalisation: N156.54 trillion, flat at 0.00%

Volume Traded: 441.27 million shares, down 73.36%

Value Traded: N19.40 billion, down 82.67%

Deals: 44,938 transactions, up 0.35%

Year-to-Date Return: 56.77%

Market Breadth: 30 gainers vs 27 losers

Top 5 Gainers:

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) — up 10.00% to N148.50

International Breweries (INTBREW) — up 9.92% to N13.30

NEM Insurance (NEM) — up 9.61% to N27.95

Jaiz Bank (JAIZBANK) — up 6.36% to N9.20

UPDC (UPDC) — up 6.33% to N4.20

Top 5 Losers:

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria (THOMASWY) — down 10.00% to N2.43

Guinness Nigeria (GUINNESS) — down 9.99% to N329.00

Ikeja Hotel (IKEJAHOTEL) — down 9.96% to N42.50

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries (ZICHIS) — down 9.94% to N26.37

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — down 9.91% to N5.00

Top stocks by volume:

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) — 40.17 million shares valued at N1.01 billion

Sterling Financial Holdings (STERLINGNG) — 30.25 million shares valued at N228.80 million

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) — 26.28 million shares valued at N505.56 million

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) — 22.30 million shares valued at N2.47 billion

First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) — 18.98 million shares valued at N1.32 billion

More insights:

Guinness Nigeria’s 9.99% decline to N329.00 was Friday’s most consequential move. The consumer staples counter shed nearly N36.50 in a single session. At N329.00, the stock remains well above its January 2026 opening price — reflecting the extraordinary gains logged across the consumer segment in H1 2026.

However, profit-taking at current levels has been a recurring pattern for Guinness since the June correction began.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings was the most significant blue-chip decliner among financial stocks, falling 6.63% to N152.20.

Fidelity Bank, which had surged 9.97% on Wednesday, gave back 2.56% to close at N19.00.

GTCO slipped 0.71% to N126.00.

Access Holdings eased 0.20% to N24.95.

First HoldCo declined 0.50% to N69.20, after Thursday’s near-maximum daily gain.

Oando advanced 5.00% to N39.90.

Unilever Nigeria rose 2.46% to N125.00.

UBA gained 2.37% to N41.00.

NAHCO added 2.09% to N163.35.

Cadbury Nigeria rose 1.62% to N62.60.

UAC of Nigeria climbed 1.07% to N184.95.

Transcorp added 1.00% to N40.50.

Zenith Bank edged up 0.73% to N110.80.

These moves — while individually modest — confirmed that selective buying remains active in fundamentally anchored names heading into the earnings season

Sectoral performance:

The Banking Index recorded the sharpest sectoral decline of the day and a pullback from Wednesday’s 1.33% advance.

The banking sector fell 0.78% to 2,149.14 points —

The Oil & Gas Index followed with a 0.52% decline to 5,255.03 points, as selling in energy names moderated the sector’s recent recovery momentum.

On the positive side, the Consumer Goods Index led all sectors with a 0.49% gain to 4,691.90 points.

The Insurance Index advanced marginally by 0.06% to 1,132.98 points.

The Industrial Goods Index and Commodity Index both closed flat.

The flat Industrial Goods close is notable given that cement names have been significant drivers of the market’s recent recovery.

Deals count was almost unchanged at 44,938 transactions — up just 0.35% from Thursday’s 44,780.

Access Holdings led by volume with 40.17 million shares. Enamelware traded just 4 shares — worth N160 — illustrating the extreme liquidity divide that characterises the NGX across board.

What you should know:

The ASI has risen approximately 8.8% from its July 2 correction low of 224,321.97 points to 243,954.45 points at Friday’s close.

The year-to-date return of 56.77% is the highest weekly close recorded since the June correction began in late May, indicating that the market has recovered the bulk of June’s losses in under two weeks.

Guinness Nigeria’s 9.99% single-session decline — the largest single-stock loss among blue-chip names on Friday — comes against the backdrop of sustained profit-taking in consumer goods counters that have delivered outsized year-to-date gains.

The stock had gained significantly in H1 2026, making it a natural target for sellers seeking to lock in returns at elevated price levels.

The market enters the second week of July with strong momentum, a recovered YTD return above 56%, and a calendar packed with major corporate results. Whether the recovery extends or faces renewed selling will depend significantly on the tone set by the first major Q2 2026 earnings disclosures.