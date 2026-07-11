Japaul Gold’s pre-tax profit falls 13% in 2025 despite 28% revenue growth

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc reported a group pre-tax profit of N1.30 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing a 13.19% decline from the N1.50 billion recorded in 2024.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc reported a group pre-tax profit of N1.30 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing a 13.19% decline from the N1.50 billion recorded in 2024.

The decline in profit came despite strong revenue and gross-profit growth, as higher administrative expenses, lower other income and finance costs weighed profitability.

According to the audited financial report released on NGX, revenue grew by 28% YoY to N5.25 billion compared to the N4.10 billion in 2024

Key Highlights (2025FY vs. 2024FY)

Revenue: N5.25 billion (Up 28.07% YoY from N4.10 billion)

Gross profit: N2.98 billion (Up 39.30% YoY from N2.14 billion)

Operating profit: N1.42 billion (Down 5.16% YoY from N1.50 billion)

Profit after tax: N1.22 billion (Down 11.09% YoY from N1.38 billion)

Earnings per share: 9 kobo (Down 30.77% YoY from 13 kobo)

Total borrowings: N2.23 billion (Down 2.55% YoY from N2.29 billion)

Total assets: N38.05 billion (Up 66.08% YoY from N22.91 billion)

Cash balance: N427.44 million (Up 1,876.97% YoY from N21.62 million)

Driving the numbers

Revenue increased by N1.15 billion during the year, while direct costs rose at the slower rate of 15.80% to N2.27 billion. This widened the group’s gross margin to 56.78% from 52.20% in the previous year.

Equipment rental was the main driver of Japaul Gold’s group revenue growth in 2025. Revenue from the segment increased by 30.52% to N5.17 billion from N3.96 billion and accounted for 98.30% of total group revenue.

Chippings and crushing revenue declined by 38.55% to N89.57 million from N145.77 million, contributing only 1.70% of group revenue. No dredging revenue was reported in either 2025 or 2024.

The improvement at the gross-profit level did not flow through to operating profit. Administrative expenses increased by 87.68% to N1.66 billion from N885.31 million, while other income fell by 58.81% to N100.05 million.

These movements reduced the operating margin to 27.06% from 36.54%.

Net finance costs of N120.33 million were also recorded, compared with no finance costs in 2024. As a result, the pre-tax profit margin fell to 24.77% from 36.54%.

The income-tax charge declined to N78.59 million from N123.78 million, limiting the decline in profit after tax to 11.09%.

The balance sheet

The balance sheet expanded substantially as total assets increased by 66% to N38 billion with non-current assets accounting for 57.30% of total assets.

Exploration and evaluation assets increased by N3.44 billion to N11.40 billion; 29% of total assets.

On current assets, trade and other receivables rose by 19.71% to N7.08 billion. The accounts also recorded N8.74 billion in call-in arrears, compared with no corresponding balance in 2024.

Liquidity improved, with current assets of N16.25 billion exceeding current liabilities of N12.87 billion. This produced net current assets of N3.38 billion, reversing the net current-liability position of N4.39 billion reported a year earlier.

On the equity side, total equity increased by 158.44% to N20.61 billion from N7.98 billion.

The increase was driven largely by additional contributed capital, as share capital rose to N7.13 billion from N5.13 billion, while share premium increased to N31.35 billion from N21.84 billion.

The company’s accumulated loss also narrowed to N17.87 billion from N19.00 billion.

The audited statements linked the increase in share capital to the issuance of 4 billion ordinary shares under a private-placement arrangement involving a promissory note and debt-swap transaction.

Market reaction

Japaul Gold closed at N3.24 on 10 July 2026, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of N3.17.

The stock had gained 40.26% year-to-date from its opening 2026 price of N2.31 and was up 15.71% month-to-date as of the pre-results reference date. Its market capitalization stood at approximately N46.21 billion.