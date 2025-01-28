The Federal Government has announced an ambitious plan to revamp the country’s struggling power sector, targeting $15 billion in private investments to bridge a $23 billion funding gap, according to Bloomberg.

The initiative revealed at the ongoing World Bank Energy Summit in Tanzania, aims to tackle the country’s electricity crisis and provide power to 86 million Nigerians currently living without access to electricity.

As part of the plan, households will receive a subsidized 50 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity monthly, either through direct consumption or vouchers.

This subsidy is a critical component of the government’s broader strategy to make electricity more accessible and affordable for millions of Nigerians.

Despite being Africa’s most populous nation with abundant natural gas reserves, significant hydro potential, and plentiful sunlight, Nigeria has only 13,000 megawatts of installed generation capacity.

This low output has resulted in frequent blackouts and reliance on private generators, creating economic strain for those who can afford them.

For comparison, South Africa, with a population roughly one-third the size of Nigeria’s, boasts a generation capacity of about 52,000 megawatts.

Expanding Renewable Energy and Grid Connections

As part of its reform agenda, Nigeria aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its generation mix from 22% to 50% over the next five years.

Additionally, the plan seeks to more than double the number of households connected to the national grid annually.

By 2027, the country will implement a cost-reflective tariff system that aligns electricity prices with the actual cost of production. However, a buffer mechanism will be introduced to protect vulnerable households from the full impact of higher tariffs.

Subsidy Reforms and Spending Challenges

Despite removing electricity subsidies for around 15% of urban households last year—resulting in a tripling of tariffs—the government still spent an estimated ₦2.2 trillion on electricity subsidies. The new plan aims to balance the need for cost recovery with targeted subsidies for the most vulnerable Nigerians.

The provision of 50 kWh of subsidized electricity per month is a notable element of this strategy, designed to ensure that even the poorest households have access to basic electricity.

The proposed reforms come at a critical time as Nigeria grapples with frequent blackouts, a reliance on private generators for those who can afford them, and an overall energy deficit that hinders economic growth.

The plan not only seeks to provide affordable and reliable electricity to Nigerians but also to create a more attractive environment for investors looking to tap into the country’s energy potential.