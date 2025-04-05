French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation is considering setting up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport in Ogun State.

The disclosure was contained in a statement shared on Friday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to the governor, senior executives from Dassault Aviation visited the state to explore investment opportunities in the Gateway Airport and Aerotropolis project.

“We had the honour of receiving the senior executives from Dassault Aviation, a global leader in aerospace innovation, here in Ogun State.

“Their visit marks a significant step forward as they explore the possibility of establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport—our world-class aviation hub designed to serve not only Nigeria but the entire West African region and beyond,” the statement read in part.

Governor Abiodun described the potential investment as a major endorsement of the growing appeal of the Gateway Airport and Aerotropolis. He emphasized that it reflects Ogun State’s rising profile as a prime destination for global capital.

What you should know

The Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport in Ogun State is designed to support both cargo and passenger operations as part of a larger aerotropolis integrating aviation, commercial, logistics, and residential zones.

If Dassault Aviation proceeds, its proposed MRO facility would be among the few in West Africa capable of servicing a wide range of aircraft, including wide-body jets—a crucial and long-standing need in Nigeria’s aviation sector, where only line maintenance is currently available for such aircraft.

Several initiatives are already underway to bridge this infrastructure gap. In January 2025, XEJet began constructing its dedicated MRO facility at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom government is developing a major MRO hub to support its state-owned airline, Ibom Air, while United Nigeria Airlines partnered with foreign firm Cronos Airlines in late 2024 to establish a facility aimed at reducing maintenance costs and boosting global competitiveness.

According to United Airlines Chairman Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, even basic aircraft maintenance abroad can cost upwards of $500,000—excluding more extensive repairs.

Establishing additional MRO centers within Nigeria is expected to significantly lower operational costs, conserve foreign exchange, and reduce flight delays caused by Aircraft on Ground (AoG) incidents while also creating skilled jobs and deepening industry capacity.