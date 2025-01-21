XEJet a local airline, has officially commenced the construction of its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), Flight Support, and Engineering Center at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was conducted by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, with the announcement shared through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In his post, Keyamo highlighted the project’s importance in fostering the growth and sustainability of local airlines in Nigeria. He also pointed out how the development aligns with the Nigerian government’s broader vision to enhance the aviation sector and promote investment in critical local infrastructure.

“In line with our administration’s commitment to support the growth and sustenance of our local airlines, I today performed the groundbreaking ceremony of XEJET’s proposed MRO, Flight Support and Engineering Center at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Keyamo’s tweet read.

The proposed MRO facility at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport will provide essential aircraft maintenance, flight support, and engineering services to local airlines across Nigeria.

With aircraft maintenance already a key offering of XEJET, the facility will reduce reliance on foreign providers by offering cost-effective, high-quality solutions that meet regulatory standards. By enhancing line maintenance operations and ensuring compliance with safety protocols, the MRO center will strengthen Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure, supporting the growth and sustainability of domestic carriers while improving overall efficiency and safety in the sector.

What you should know

Nigeria faces a notable gap in its aviation sector, lacking main base maintenance facilities for wide-body aircraft, with only line maintenance services currently available. However, several local airlines have already begun efforts to address this issue, including XEJET, which has just commenced the construction of its proposed MRO facility in Abuja.

The Akwa Ibom State government, which operates the local airline Ibom Air, has made significant progress in developing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility within the state, though it is yet to be completed.

Additionally, in November 2024, United Airlines, another local carrier, partnered with Cronos Airlines, a foreign firm, to establish an MRO facility in Nigeria. This collaboration is designed to reduce operational costs and improve the global competitiveness of Nigerian airlines.

United Airlines’ Chairman and CEO, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, highlighted that basic aircraft maintenance abroad can cost at least half a million dollars, excluding major repairs.

The establishment of MRO facilities by these local airlines is expected to significantly reduce maintenance costs, minimizing the need for operators to send aircraft abroad for repairs.

These initiatives will also help conserve Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves and alleviate operational challenges, including flight delays caused by Aircraft on Ground (AoG) situations.