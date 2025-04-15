Nigeria has signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Trinidad and Tobago, finalizing a deal that had been in the works for over 20 years.

This makes Nigeria the first African nation to enter into such an aviation partnership with a Caribbean country.

The announcement was made by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday. The signing ceremony took place at the VIP lounge of the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago.

Keyamo, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, revealed that negotiations for the deal began more than two decades ago but had remained stalled until now.

He described the finalization of the BASA as a major milestone in Nigeria’s effort to open up the trans-Atlantic route and expand its air connectivity to South America and the Caribbean.

“In our continued effort to open up the South American and Caribbean routes to Nigeria, earlier today. I signed the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago that has been in limbo for more than two decades when negotiations began,” Keyamo stated.

The minister also underscored the broader significance of the agreement, calling it a strategic step toward strengthening economic and social cooperation among Global South nations in response to shifting global dynamics.

By signing this agreement, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago have set the stage for direct air connectivity, potentially reducing travel time and costs between West Africa and the Caribbean.

What you should know

Over the past few months, Nigeria has made significant strides in expanding its global aviation network.

In February 2025, Nigeria and the UAE amended their Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to enhance codeshare arrangements, allowing airlines to share flights and sell tickets on each other’s networks while boosting interlining opportunities and strengthening bilateral aviation ties.

In March 2025, Nigeria and Canada finalized a Code-sharing Agreement under a new Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), aimed at improving air connectivity and offering greater convenience for passengers traveling between the two countries.

Nigeria and Brazil have advanced discussions to activate their Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), which will establish direct flights between the two countries. This follows a commitment made in February 2024 by Presidents Tinubu and Lula da Silva in Addis Ababa to strengthen air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil.