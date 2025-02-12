Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to expand codeshare arrangements, allowing airlines from both countries to share flights and sell tickets on each other’s networks.

The agreement also enhances interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines, strengthening bilateral aviation ties.

It builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights and fostering deeper aviation cooperation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, signed the deal during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, in a high-level meeting with UAE’s Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Aviation Minister.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the statement read in part.

It added, “The signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration. The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.”

The statement also highlighted the presence of key Nigerian aviation officials, including Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), along with other senior executives.

More insight

Beyond expanding airline partnerships, Keyamo also pushed for a review of UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerians, stressing that relaxed travel conditions would boost passenger traffic, enhance trade, and generate economic benefits for both nations.

Additionally, both countries agreed to a Technical Cooperation Agreement focused on capacity building, regulatory oversight, airport security, environmental sustainability, and technological advancements in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The statement highlighted that the ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), convened over 35 ministers, 191 countries, and 1,500 aviation professionals. The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM), an initiative designed to foster collaboration and drive innovation in aviation sustainability.

The Honourable Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with the UAE to implement the agreements effectively, ensuring mutual economic, technical, and operational benefits from the strengthened partnership.