Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will participate in a workshop organized by the African Development Bank following his arrival in Switzerland for the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum meeting gathers global leaders, business executives, and development partners to discuss pressing global and economic challenges and identify strategies for sustainable growth.

The African Development Bank workshop, titled “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets,” will focus on driving capital flows into Africa to support inclusive development and resilience across the continent.

Shettima’s planned engagements

A major highlight of the Vice President’s planned engagements is the launch of the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa, a collaborative effort between the African Development Bank and other partners. This initiative aims to foster public-private partnerships and attract investments into Africa’s emerging markets.

Additionally, Shettima will co-chair a forum on “Turning Digital Trade into a Catalyst for Growth in Africa” at the Pischa Congress Centre. The forum will provide insights into leveraging the private sector to accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, a framework adopted by African Union leaders in January 2024.

He will also be a panelist in a session titled “Global Risks 2025,” which will be held at the Aspen 2 Congress Centre. This dialogue will explore critical geopolitical, technological, and environmental risks shaping the global landscape.

The Annual Meeting 2025 convenes global leaders to address critical global and regional challenges. These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and overseeing a just and inclusive energy transition.

What you should know

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting will take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-24, 2025.

This year’s Meeting will convene under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,’ with the program oriented around five distinct yet interconnected thematic priorities:

Safeguarding the Planet: Addressing environmental issues and promoting sustainability.

Addressing environmental issues and promoting sustainability. Reimagining Growth : Exploring new pathways for economic development.

: Exploring new pathways for economic development. Investing in People: Focusing on human capital and workforce development.

Focusing on human capital and workforce development. Industries in the Intelligent Age : Examining the impact of technological advancements on various industries.

: Examining the impact of technological advancements on various industries. Rebuilding Trust: Enhancing transparency, accountability, and trust in institutions.

These themes are designed to foster collaboration and drive meaningful progress in key areas impacting the global community.

The Annual Meeting will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation.