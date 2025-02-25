Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the crucial role of local enterprises in ensuring Nigeria’s economic sustainability, asserting that strong support for small and medium-sized businesses is vital for long-term national development.

In a statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President) on Tuesday, VP Shettima reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the growth and survival of Nigerian enterprises, describing them as the backbone of a sustainable economy.

Shettima lauded SecureID Ltd, Nigeria’s foremost smartcard manufacturing company, for its remarkable two decades of excellence in manufacturing and digital solutions.

Speaking during a visit to the SecureID Smartcard and Digital Solutions Facility in Lagos on Monday to commemorate its 20th anniversary, he described the company as a testament to Nigeria’s industrial and technological potential.

He highlighted the company’s impressive transformation from a local startup to a continental leader in digital solutions, boasting an annual production capacity of 200 million cards, including Nigerian international passports and voter identification cards.

VP lauds SecureID

“This enterprise embodies the promise of what our nation can achieve when our innovative minds are given the support to compete with the rest of the world. From a humble local startup to a continental leader, SecureID has proven that with vision, dedication, and hard work, Nigerian businesses can stand tall on the global stage,” Shettima stated.

The Vice President stressed that sustainable economic growth is inextricably linked to enterprise development. He reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized business-friendly policies and initiatives aimed at fostering industrial expansion and economic resilience.

“Time and again, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated beyond words that the health and survival of our enterprises are the true catalysts of a vibrant economy. We can no longer afford to pay lip service to supporting businesses, regardless of their scale,” Shettima said.

He cited various government interventions designed to stimulate industrial growth, including fiscal reforms, tax incentives, and the Manufacturing Sector Fund, which encourages investment in key industries. He emphasized that these initiatives are strategically crafted to create an enabling environment where businesses like SecureID can thrive, generate employment, and contribute significantly to national development.

“SecureID is proof that Nigeria is not just a consumer nation but a creator of world-class solutions. This is the standard we must uphold to transform our economy, create opportunities, and raise the living standards of millions of Nigerians,” Shettima affirmed.

Shettima commissions SecureID production facility in Lagos

The Vice President reassured stakeholders of the administration’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment that allows enterprises to maximize their potential.

“We will continue to support enterprises by fostering an environment where innovation thrives and where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed,” he added.

The high point of the event was the Vice President’s tour of SecureID’s state-of-the-art production facility, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and other distinguished guests.

Other notable attendees included the Group Managing Director of SecureID Ltd, Kofo Akinkugbe; Chairman of SecureID, Mr. Dotun Suleiman; Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi; Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Kayode Opeifa; President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Francis Meshioye; and representatives of commercial banks, among others.