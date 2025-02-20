The Nigerian government has said it hopes to create 10 million jobs across Africa by the end of 2025 through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima this on Wednesday during the AfCFTA Digital Trade Workshop and Global Market at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria will be playing this critical role based on its designation as Africa’s Digital Trade Champion.

The workshop, which brought together officials from the federal and state governments, including Commissioners of Trades and Industry and private sector experts, has the theme: “Unlocking State Exports Potential.”

Nigeria as digital trade hub

According to VP Shettima, Nigeria’s progress in digital commerce, services, and innovation, has positioned the country as the continent’s digital trade hub.

“Our innovations in mobile payments have transformed cross-border payments, financial inclusion, and digital transactions across the continent,” he stated.

Nigeria’s appointment as Africa’s Digital Trade Champion followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s December 2024 pledge in Cape Town to champion the digital trade agenda for all Africans.

This leadership role was formally recognised at the 38th African Union Heads of State Summit, where President Tinubu received a commendation from former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, the AfCFTA Champion.

“The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol aims to increase intra-African trade from 18% in 2022 to 50% by 2030. With over 109 million internet users and a thriving mobile economy, Nigeria has the foundation to lead Africa’s digital commerce evolution,” Shettima noted.

Africa’s internet economy

The VP noted that the Internet economy is projected to contribute 5.2% of Africa’s GDP this year, with the continent’s digital economy expected to reach $180 billion, up from $115 billion in 2020.

“Initiatives such as the Federal Ministry of Investment’s National Talent Export Programme, launched by the President in September 2023, the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative backed by the Office of the Vice President, and the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) Programme of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy are leading this growth and opening up opportunities for access to high-quality Nigerian talent at a global scale,” VP Shettima said.

He further noted that Nigeria has modernised its passport application system and invested in port infrastructure to streamline trade procedures, reducing customs processing times and enhancing the country’s ability to handle a major share of West Africa’s cargo.

“Let us move rapidly from the text of the protocol to the actuality of a digitally enabled trade as a catalyst for prosperity for all,” he added.

Embracing digital trade

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said a nation that fails to embrace digital trade will certainly be left behind, just as he applauded the Tinubu administration for making significant strides in the ICT sector.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said digital trade platforms have eliminated traditional trade barriers, allowing businesses, both big and small, to participate in regional and global markets like never before.

According to him, there is immense potential within the African Continental Free Trade Area in a world increasingly defined by interconnectivity.

“We must seize this moment, not merely as a challenge, but as a powerful catalyst for growth and development. Digital transformation stands today as the cornerstone of innovation and sustainable growth. With 65% of our population under the age of 25, Nigeria possesses the demographic advantage to become a global digital powerhouse,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the African Union (AU) has recently endorsed Nigeria as the Digital Trade Champion for the continent under the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol.

During the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which concluded recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nigeria’s proactive role in advancing the implementation of the digital trade protocol, adopted in February 2024, was acknowledged.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed in a statement that the protocol aims to develop eight annexes covering key areas such as rules of origin, digital identities, cross-border data transfers, legitimate public interest reasons for disclosing source code, online safety and security, emerging and advanced technologies, and financial technology.