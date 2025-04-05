The Nigerian Navy has announced the seizure of vessels involved in crude oil theft and the destruction of several illegal refining sites in several states during Operation Delta Sanity II in March.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

He revealed that on March 7, troops destroyed an illegal refinery in Oteghele, Delta State, seizing 5,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,000 litres of illegally refined Automobile Gas Oil (AGO).

According to him, on March 8, the Navy seized a large wooden boat carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil in the Okrika and Ogajama general area of Rivers State.

On March 9, the Navy seized the vessel MFT Olokun VIII in the Saint Nicholas River in Bayelsa. It was carrying illegal arms, including a G3 Rifle, a pump action gun, 20 rounds of ammunition, and seven live cartridges. Two suspects were arrested and will be prosecuted.

Adams-Aliu stated that on March 10, troops shut down three illegal refinery sites in Obodo Omadino, Delta State, seizing three ovens, seven dugout pits, 3,700 litres of crude oil, and 1,900 litres of refined AGO in 23 sacks.

More insights

He also added that the troops discovered a damaged wellhead and eight illegal refinery sites in Ohaji/Egbema West, Rivers State, with 55 ovens, 12 reservoirs, 30 dugout pits, about 55,000 litres of stolen crude oil, and 4,000 litres of refined diesel on March 13.

On March 14, two wooden boats with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude oil and two drums were seized in Dodo River, Bayelsa.

On March 15, a fibre boat with 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil was intercepted near Bille/Krakrama waterways, Rivers State.

On March 17, three illegal refinery sites were shut down in Obodo Omadino, Delta State, with two ovens, 10 dugout pits, 2,700 litres of crude oil, and 1,900 litres of refined AGO.

On March 20, two wooden boats siphoning crude oil from a wellhead, along with two drums of crude oil and a cooking oven, were seized near Clough Creek and Dodo River, Bayelsa.

On March 23, two more illegal refinery sites were discovered in Oteghele-Obodo Omadino, with two ovens, 10 dugout pits, 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil, and 2,200 litres of refined petrol.

Troops seized a boat with 1,500 litres of crude oil near Bille/Krakrama creeks, Rivers, another with 100,000 litres near Egbessan oilfield, Ondo, and a wooden boat with 30,000 litres of illegally refined PMS in the Okirika axis, Rivers.

On March 27, troops uncovered a suspected cultist and kidnapper camp, four vandalized wellheads, and eight illegal refinery sites containing 70,000 litres of crude oil, 25,000 litres of refined AGO, 15,000 litres of kerosene, and 40 ovens.

A storage facility with 15 jerrycans of refined AGO was also found in Bigimi, Ondo State.