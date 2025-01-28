Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the much-anticipated 280-bed multi-specialist general hospital in Ojo Local Government Area will be ready for operation by December 2025.

The governor made this known when he paid a working visit to the facility on Tuesday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the facility would be fully operational by the end of the year, significantly improving healthcare services in the region once it opens.

Massive infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities

According to the governor, the massive infrastructure spans over six hectares of land and includes a full range of outpatient services, medical diagnosis, accident and emergency care, and other specialist hospital amenities.

“This project is an end-to-end healthcare facility, equipped with modern amenities, including a central laboratory and accommodation for medical personnel, among others.

“The facility will feature 280 beds across four verticals, with additional amenities such as a large restaurant and central laboratory. It also includes 64 flats for medical personnel, with both three-bedroom and one-bedroom units in four residential blocks,” he said.

A multi-specialist hospital for the region

Sanwo-Olu explained that the Ojo General Hospital will be a multi-specialist hospital, the largest in the Lagos West senatorial district.

“This will be an end-to-end complex, a place where people can live, work, and receive medical care,” he added.

“We are hoping that by the end of this year, we’ll be handed the keys, and it will become fully operational. I thank the Oniba and all other traditional institutions for their support,” he said.

Call for stakeholder support

He urged all stakeholders in the area to support the state government in completing the project, which would bring significant improvements to the neighborhood and offer a renewal of life to its residents.

More Insights

The 280-bed Ojo General Hospital, once completed, will mark the first hospital built by the Lagos State government in decades.

Currently, Lagos State operates 28 state-owned secondary healthcare facilities, including General Hospitals, two stand-alone Maternal and Child Care Centres, and the Accident and Emergency Centre.

Construction of the Ojo General Hospital began in 2021 under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Strategically located in the heart of Ojo Local Government Area, the hospital is in close proximity to critical public institutions, including the Lagos State University campus and the Ojo military cantonment.

The location is vital as it bridges the healthcare service gap between the Alimosho General Hospital and Badagry General Hospital, as well as other communities within the lagoon areas such as Snake Island and Tin Can Island.

The facility will provide much-needed access to quality healthcare for residents and neighbouring areas, offering services across multiple specialties, including surgery, neurology, and general medicine.

In addition to the main hospital, the project includes the construction of staff quarters to accommodate medical personnel. Four medical staff quarters, each consisting of eight flats, will be built to ensure that critical healthcare workers have comfortable and decent housing, further supporting the success of the hospital and improving overall service delivery.