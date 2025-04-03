The Nigerian All Share Index ended the trading day in the red on April 2, 2025, falling by 123.20 points to close at 105,547.16.

This represents a modest decline of 0.12% from the previous session’s close of 105,670.36, as market volume decreased.

Daily trading volume dipped, with 438 million shares exchanged—down 19.48% from 544 million shares in the prior session.

Market capitalization retreated from N66.2 trillion to N66.1 trillion, holding narrowly above the N66 trillion threshold.

Among the gainers, UPDCREIT and AFRIPRUD shone brightly, rising by 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

Conversely, UACN led the losers, dropping 10.00%, while UPL followed closely behind with a decline of 9.95%.

In terms of trading activity, FIDELITYBK and MBENEFIT dominated the market, recording the highest share exchanges of the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 105,547.16 points

Previous ASI: 105,670.36 points

Day Change: -0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.52%

Volume Traded: 438 million shares

Market Cap: N66.1 trillion Top 5 gainers UPDCREIT: up 10.00% to N6.05

AFRIPRUD: up 9.96% to N14.35

VFDGROUP: up 9.96% to N51.90

UNIONDICON: up 9.28% to N5.30

MAYBAKER: up 6.17% to N8.60 Top 5 losers UACN: down 10.00% to N31.95

UPL: down 9.95% to N3.89

SUNUASSUR: down 9.92% to N5.99

CONHALLPLC: down 9.78% to N3.23

LEARNAFRCA: down 9.64% to N3.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume fell to 438 million shares, a decrease of 19.48% from the previous total of 544 million shares.

FIDELITYBK led the trading activity with an impressive 41.7 million shares exchanged, closely followed by MBENEFIT, which recorded 35.9 million shares.

NB also performed well, trading 35.6 million shares.

Additionally, GTCO and ZENITHBANK contributed significantly, exchanging 33 million and 28.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N2.3 billion.

MTNN added N1.4 billion to the daily total, while ZENITHBANK and NB contributed N1.3 billion and N1.2 billion, respectively.

ARADEL rounded out the trading value figures with N954.7 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO experienced a setback, declining by 5.58%, while WAPCO slipped by 1.63%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FBNH saw a dip of 3.02%, with UBA and ZENITHBANK showing no price movements.

However, there were positive outcomes as ACCESSCORP rose by 1.34%, and GTCO enjoyed a gain of 1.16%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index appears to be in a corrective phase, recently rising above the 105,000 mark from which it had previously declined.

If the positive momentum in the banking sector and other areas continues, the index could potentially surpass the 106,000 mark in the coming weeks.