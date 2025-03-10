The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has introduced Makemation, the continent’s first feature film driven by artificial intelligence.

Produced by human development expert Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the feature film is set to make its theatrical debut in Lagos on April 18.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Marina, Sanwo-Olu lauded the film’s creative team, emphasizing the state’s commitment to fostering innovation in the entertainment sector.

“This production highlights the power of collaboration,” Sanwo-Olu said. “We need more partnerships like this. Our role as a government is to enable and create platforms for creatives to excel.”

The governor restated his administration’s ongoing investment in infrastructure to support Lagos’ creative economy, positioning the city as a hub for digital and artistic talent.

The feature film plot

Akerele-Ogunsiji, the film’s producer, described Makemation as an exploration of AI’s impact on society, touching on themes of STEM education, financial literacy, and gender equality.

“Viewers will see young people designing AI-powered bras capable of detecting breast cancer,” Akerele-Ogunsiji said. “We must move beyond being mere consumers of technology and start building our own innovations.”

Makemation is Africa’s first feature film that spotlights the fast-rising impact of its youth, especially girls, showcasing how they leverage artificial intelligence and technological innovations to tackle some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

A coming-of-age drama, Makemation takes an emotional, thought-provoking, and humorous dive into the life of a young girl from a low-income community in Lagos, whose journey is fraught with twists and turns. Despite the hardships, she is brilliant, determined, and unstoppable.

The film merges entertainment with a universal theme of hope, highlighting how innovation can serve as a catalyst for change—transforming poverty from an enduring issue into a challenge of the past.

Starring renowned Nollywood actors Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, Makemation examines the intersection of human experience and artificial intelligence.

More insights

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to support the creative industry.

Over the past six years, the state has trained nearly 20,000 young Nigerians in filmmaking, content creation, and other creative disciplines through partnerships with institutions such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy.

“Our visit to San Francisco to engage with tech entrepreneur Ghazi Shami was a strategic step toward fostering strong digital partnerships,” Benson-Awoyinka said. “Lagos is positioning itself as a leader in digital innovation.”

She also emphasized the state’s investment in local filmmakers through grants aimed at producing world-class films with global appeal.

What to know

Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation and a member of Makemation’s cast, praised Sanwo-Olu’s support for Nollywood and called for greater media engagement to amplify the film’s impact.

Meanwhile, Olatomiwa Williams, Microsoft’s Country Manager for Nigeria, stressed the urgency of equipping young Nigerians with responsible AI skills. Oluwadamilare Art Alade, co-founder of Livespot360, highlighted AI’s potential to preserve and promote Africa’s cultural heritage, calling Makemation a bold step in blending technology with storytelling.

The film, described as a “four-quadrant family drama,” merges pop culture, research, and artificial intelligence into a high-energy, comedic narrative that seeks to entertain while sparking discussions on the future of AI in Africa.