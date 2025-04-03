Nigerian Military, in collaboration with Briech UAS, has unveiled the first and largest indigenous attack drones and bombs in Nigeria and Africa.

The event, which marked the unveiling of the attack drones and bombs, took place on Wednesday at Briech UAS headquarters in Abuja.

Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), described the initiative as a significant step in Nigeria’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology and national security enhancement.

He highlighted that these drones are a game-changer in an era of complex and asymmetric security threats, emphasizing the significance of producing local military solutions, especially in the face of global politics and procurement challenges.

“These force multipliers will play a vital role in enhancing the operational effectiveness of our military. Particularly in a world where global politics surrounding the procurement of advanced military hardware have become more intricate.

“Countries that do not produce such solutions face bureaucratic bottlenecks and diplomatic hurdles when acquiring these critical platforms. We are facing such challenges directly.

“If you don’t produce what you need, you will be at the mercy of others, even when you have the financial resources to acquire them,” he said.

He further stated that the drones will help Nigeria respond swiftly to security challenges, cutting down on dependence on foreign equipment.

“By manufacturing these drones locally, Nigeria reduces its dependence on foreign resources, ensures prompt acquisition, and strengthens its ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

“With the brilliant minds we have, particularly among our youth, we can create outstanding technology that competes globally,” he stated.

Promoting local solutions

The Governor of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, also took the opportunity to speak on the significance of promoting homegrown solutions for the country’s security needs.

He emphasized how important it is to protect national sovereignty and safeguard the country from non-state actors.

“We’ve made a mistake by allowing non-state actors to acquire capabilities that rival those of state actors,” Mutfwang said.

He further highlighted how Plateau is actively working with local manufacturers like Briech UAS, with drones already deployed in the state, improving the effectiveness of security operations.

“We must ensure that no one within our borders possesses capabilities that match or exceed those entrusted with the constitutional duty of protecting our national sovereignty,” Mutfwang said, calling for action to close the gap and restore security control.

Drones in insurgency

Dr. Bright Echefu, Chairman of Briech UAS, weighed in on the rising threats posed by insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.

These groups, he pointed out, have been using commercial drones for surveillance and attacks. “These drones have been used to track and attack our troops. They are being deployed to coordinate ambushes and execute crude aerial strikes,” Echefu stated.

This growing use of drones by insurgent groups highlights the need for stronger local defense capabilities.