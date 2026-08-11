LASCOPA orders Lagos businesses to disclose product changes or face sanctions

The Lagos State Government has ordered businesses to disclose material changes to their products or face regulatory sanctions.

The Lagos State Government has ordered businesses to disclose material changes to their products or face regulatory sanctions.

The directive was issued by the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Afolabi Solebo, according to a statement seen on the official X account of the Lagos State Government.

The directive applies to manufacturers, importers, distributors and other businesses operating in Lagos State, as part of efforts to strengthen consumer protection, promote transparency and eliminate deceptive trade practices.

What he is saying

Solebo said LASCOPA would intensify market surveillance and enforcement activities to ensure businesses comply with the directive.

He warned that businesses found to have implemented undisclosed product changes would be sanctioned under the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law and other applicable consumer protection regulations.

“The right of every consumer to accurate, clear, and sufficient product information is non-negotiable.”

“Manufacturers and businesses must understand that any unannounced alterations capable of misleading or confusing consumers will not be tolerated.”

“This is a binding regulatory directive, and LASCOPA will apply the full force of the law against any defaulting organisation.”

Solebo said product modifications affecting identity, formulation, ingredients, composition, quality, quantity, packaging, labelling, brand presentation or any other attribute capable of influencing purchasing decisions must be clearly disclosed before products are introduced to the market.

He also urged businesses to adopt a uniform position for displaying the Date of Production (DP), Best Before (BB), Expiry Date (ED), Batch Numbers (BN), and measurements such as grams (g), kilograms (kg), millilitres (ml) and litres (L).

More insight

The directive comes as LASCOPA and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had earlier disclosed a partnership to address consumer-related challenges, including price tagging, minimum labelling requirements, and return and refund obligations.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement, the FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Tunji Bello, represented by the commission’s South West Coordinator, Olubumi Otti, said consumers must be confident that the price displayed is the price they will pay.

Bello said consumers must also be able to rely on information provided about products they purchase.

Solebo said failure to comply with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 and the Lagos State Consumer Law 2025 (as amended) constitutes a regulatory breach.

He said such breaches would attract appropriate enforcement actions, including administrative penalties and other sanctions prescribed by law.

Solebo urged consumers to carefully review product labels, compare product information before making purchases and report suspected misleading labelling or undisclosed product modifications through LASCOPA’s established complaint channels.

Solebo stressed that accurate product information is a legal requirement and not a matter of corporate discretion, adding that labels, packaging, advertisements and consumer-facing descriptions must truthfully represent products offered for sale.

What you should know

LASCOPA revealed in March 2026 that it had resolved more than 11,000 consumer rights violation cases and recovered over N860 million for Lagos residents in the preceding five years.

Solebo said the agency remained committed to ensuring that consumers receive value for money and satisfaction from products and services purchased.

He urged residents not to remain silent when their consumer rights are violated.

He said LASCOPA exists to ensure that businesses operate fairly and that consumers can seek redress when treated unfairly.

The latest directive reinforces the Lagos State Government’s efforts to improve transparency in the marketplace and ensure consumers have accurate information when making purchasing decisions.