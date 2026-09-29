Federal workers back N500 petrol price demand, threaten strike

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has backed calls by the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council’s (JNPSNC) for the Federal Government to reduce the petrol pump price to N500 per litre by September 30.

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has backed calls by the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council’s (JNPSNC) for the Federal Government to reduce the petrol pump price to N500 per litre by September 30.

FWF made the position known in a statement signed by Andrew Emelieze, National Coordinator of the FWF, on Tuesday in Abuja, after an online general meeting of federal workers held on Sunday.

The Forum warned that its members are prepared to join a proposed three-day warning strike if the demand is not met. It also called for an immediate review of federal workers’ salaries, with a proposed minimum of N300,000 and a maximum of N1.5 million for Grade Level 17 officers.

Federal workers prepare for possible strike

The FWF urged federal workers to mobilise for possible industrial action if the government fails to meet the demands presented by organised labour.

“We call on all federal workers to mobilise and prepare for any industrial action declared by labour leadership should the government fail to meet these demands,” Emelieze said.

He said federal workers expected President Bola Tinubu’s October 1 Independence Day broadcast to address the concerns raised by organised labour.

“Failing, federal workers will be ready to embark on the three-day warning strike proposed by labour,” he said.

Forum demands salary review

The forum said the salary review would help cushion the impact of the prevailing economic hardship on workers.

It also called for the reinstatement of the wage award as a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), with Emelieze insisting that payments should not be delayed.

“We fully support labour’s fight for a living wage. Federal workers and the Nigerian populace have suffered enough,” he said.

The FWF further urged the JNPSNC to demand the full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, effective from July 2024, including consequential adjustment arrears and the 40% peculiar allowance.

“It is illogical to discuss a new wage structure when the N70,000 minimum wage has not yet been fully implemented by the Federal Government,” Emelieze said.

FWF opposes proposed King’s college concession

The forum also opposed moves to concession or privatise King’s College, Lagos, and other federal unity colleges.

It urged the government to prioritise adequate funding for public education rather than concession or privatisation of the institutions.

Emelieze also called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to review their strategies for engaging the government on workers’ welfare.

He criticised the Organised Private Sector (OPS) over its opposition to an immediate wage review for federal workers, describing the position as unfair to workers.

Workers face rising cost pressures

Nigeria’s latest labour demands come amid a renewed rise in petrol prices and pressure on workers’ purchasing power.

FWF’s position follows an earlier demand by the JNPSNC for the federal government to reduce the pump price of petrol to N500 per litre by September 30 or face strike action.

Nairametrics also reported in September that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called for immediate wage awards for workers as petrol prices rose to about N1,430 per litre in major urban centres, citing higher transportation costs and the resulting pressure on household expenses.

The FWF had previously called for a N300,000 minimum wage, payment of outstanding wage awards and salary arrears, as well as full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.