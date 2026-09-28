Nigerian Navy announces 2026 Batch 39 recruitment, sets October 31 deadline

The Nigerian Navy has announced recruitment for the 2026 Batch 39 Basic Training School, with applications scheduled to open on October 2 and close on October 31, 2026.

The Nigerian Navy has announced recruitment for the 2026 Batch 39 Basic Training School, with applications scheduled to open on October 2 and close on October 31, 2026.

The Navy announced the exercise on its official X account on Monday, directing eligible Nigerians to apply through its official recruitment portal.

The exercise is open to Nigerian citizens by birth who possess a National Identification Number (NIN) and meet the prescribed educational, age, physical and medical requirements.

Successful applicants will undergo basic military training and, on completion, will be recruited into the Nigerian Navy as Ordinary Seamen.

Nigerian Navy recruitment requirements

According to the recruitment guidelines, applicants must be medically, psychologically and physically fit and must meet the Navy’s medical and employment standards.

They must also be free of any previous conviction on criminal grounds by a court of law and meet the minimum height requirement of 1.69 metres for males and 1.65 metres for females.

For applicants with O’Level or SSCE results, the Navy said candidates must be between 18 and 22 years old as of December 31, 2026.

They must possess at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB examinations not older than 2020.

Applicants with Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and National Certificate in Education (NCE) qualifications must be between 18 and 26 years old as of December 31, 2026.

Candidates applying as Chaplain/Imam Assistants and Drivers/Mechanics must be between 18 and 28 years old.

Applicants in these categories must also have at least five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB examinations not older than 2015.

Specialised categories

The Navy said tradesmen applying for positions including tailoring, carpentry, plumbing, masonry, welding, electrical work, painting, and refrigeration and air-conditioning technology must possess relevant Trade Test certificates.

They must also have a credit in English Language and at least four passes in other subjects in WAEC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB examinations not later than 2017.

Applicants for professions allied to medicine must possess an ND from a recognised training institution in Nigeria and a valid practising licence.

Sportsmen and women are required to provide evidence of their experience, including certificates and medals.

All applicants must also be proficient in English Language, with inability to communicate in basic English potentially leading to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process.

Recruitment process

Applicants who complete the online application are required to print their acknowledgement form, parent or guardian consent form, Local Government attestation form and guarantor’s certification form.

The Navy said the date and venues for the recruitment examination would be communicated to applicants in due course.

Prospective applicants can visit the official recruitment portal from October 2 for further information and application instructions.

Navy warns applicants against payment

The Navy warned prospective applicants against paying money to individuals claiming to facilitate their recruitment, stressing that the exercise is free.

“Online registration and other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point to anyone throughout the exercise,” the Navy said.

It also warned that applicants are permitted to submit only one application.

“Only a single valid application is permitted; multiple online applications shall be disqualified,” the guideline stated.

Nigeria’s broader employment picture

The Nigerian Navy recruitment comes amid recent reports highlighting employment pressures and the search for job opportunities among Nigerians.

Nairametrics reported in August that 45.3% of Nigerian households had experienced a job loss, business closure or inability to find work in the previous 12 months.

Nairametrics also reported in August that the Federal Government had launched the “Hire from Nigeria” campaign to market Nigeria’s skilled workforce to global employers, targeting one million export-linked jobs over five years and positioning the country as a major hub for talent and services exports.