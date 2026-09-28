Australia announces new visa rules for foreign students, skilled workers, tourists

The Australian government has announced changes to several temporary visa categories covering international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers as part of measures to reduce net overseas migration.

The Australian government has announced changes to several temporary visa categories covering international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers as part of measures to reduce net overseas migration.

This is in line with Australia’s target of Net Overseas Migration (NOM) of 245,000 in the current financial year, with a further reduction to 225,000 in 2027–28, Travel Biz reported.

The changes affect how international students can switch courses, the occupations prioritised for skilled migration, access to second and third Working Holiday visas, and the ability of visitors to apply for another visa while already in Australia.

Implementation of the measures has begun, with additional changes expected to be introduced progressively over the next 12 months.

Australia targets lower net migration

Australia is expanding the sectors prioritised for skilled visa processing to include resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing.

These will join existing priority areas such as healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement and defence.

The government also plans to revise the points test used for independent skilled migration to better identify applicants whose qualifications and experience align with Australia’s labour market requirements.

Construction skills are expected to receive particular attention as the government seeks to address labour shortages affecting housing supply.

Australia tightens student visa rules

International students seeking another Student visa from within Australia will also face tighter requirements.

Under the new approach, students will generally be expected to progress to a higher-level qualification rather than switch to a lower-level course.

This means, for example, a student completing a bachelor’s degree would ordinarily be expected to progress to a master’s programme rather than move to a lower qualification when seeking another Student visa.

Australia is also changing its Working Holiday Maker programme. Processing of first Working Holiday Maker applications is expected to resume at a slower rate, while access to subsequent visas will face new limits.

The government plans to introduce a ballot for applicants seeking second- and third-year Working Holiday visas after completing the required regional work.

Under the proposed limits, up to 45,000 second-year visas and 5,000 third-year visas would be available annually. Processing times for Working Holiday Maker applications are also expected to stabilise at around three months.

Another significant change concerns people entering Australia on Visitor visas. The government plans to introduce a “No Further Stay” condition on all Visitor visa approvals, restricting the ability of travellers to switch to another visa while remaining in Australia.

Applicants seeking another visa onshore would generally need to obtain a waiver based on exceptional circumstances.

Australia already uses the No Further Stay condition, including condition 8503, on some visas.

Australian authorities are also planning increased enforcement against visa overstayers and migration agents who knowingly facilitate applications considered to have no merit.

Australia expands migration restrictions

Earlier in September 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Australian government was considering tighter rules for family members of international students, potentially making it more difficult for foreign students to bring spouses, children and other dependants into the country.

The proposed restrictions formed part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce net overseas migration and strengthen controls over who enters, remains in and leaves Australia.

In July, the government began rolling out the Australia Travel Declaration, a digital system that will gradually replace the paper Incoming Passenger Card completed by international travellers.

The project is backed by A$56.1 million in government funding over four years and is expected to be rolled out nationwide within 12 to 18 months. Travellers will be able to submit travel, customs and biosecurity information digitally before departure.

Australia has simultaneously continued to use its migration programme to address labour shortages.

In February 2025, Nairametrics reported that the government released its Labour Market Report outlining employment trends, in-demand occupations and areas facing skills shortages.

The report provided information for overseas workers seeking employment and skilled migration opportunities, identifying sectors experiencing employment growth and demand for additional workers.