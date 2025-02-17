The Australian Government has released its 2025 Labour Market Report, noting key employment trends, in-demand occupations, and skill shortages across the country.

The report provides essential information for overseas skilled workers seeking employment in Australia, detailing which industries are experiencing job growth and which areas offer opportunities for migrants to secure a work visa.

The report, as stated, outlines Australia’s ongoing economic strength while addressing the shifts in industry demands.

It highlights critical sectors that are growing, the professions in short supply, and the regional variations that may impact migrants’ job prospects.

This information is crucial for skilled migrants who are looking to access Australia’s job market and secure the appropriate visa for employment.

Growing sectors with employment opportunities

Australia’s employment trends reveal growth in several industries, driven by an increase in demand for skilled professionals. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), according to DAAD Scholarship, has reported that sectors such as healthcare, education, and accommodation are expanding rapidly. In 2025, the sectors experiencing the most job growth include:

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +70,200 jobs

Education and Training: +54,900 jobs

Accommodation and Food Services: +42,700 jobs

Electricity, Gas, Water and Waste Services: 8.0% growth rate

Rental, Hiring and Real Estate Services: 6.1% growth rate

These industries are projected to continue their growth into 2025, providing strong opportunities for skilled migrants looking to work in Australia.

Industries experiencing decline

While some sectors are seeing expansion, others have experienced job losses.

Manufacturing (-16,400 jobs)

Financial and Insurance Services (-7,800 jobs)

Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (-7,200 jobs) are among the sectors facing declines.

This shift indicates a move away from traditional white-collar roles, with greater demand for hands-on and service-oriented expertise.

High-demand occupations for skilled migrants

The Australian Government’s Occupation Shortage List (OSL) identifies the professions in critical need of skilled workers. As of 2025, the most in-demand occupations for skilled migrants include:

Engineering Professionals: Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Mining Engineers.

Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Mining Engineers. Healthcare and Social Assistance: Registered Nurses, Aged Care Workers, and Medical Practitioners.

Registered Nurses, Aged Care Workers, and Medical Practitioners. Education and Training: Early Childhood Teachers, Secondary School Teachers (Math, Science), and Vocational Education Trainers.

Early Childhood Teachers, Secondary School Teachers (Math, Science), and Vocational Education Trainers. Trades and Technicians: Electricians, Plumbers, and Construction Workers.

Electricians, Plumbers, and Construction Workers. Hospitality and Tourism: Chefs, Hotel Managers, and Event Planners.

These professions are integral to Australia’s economic stability, and migrants with the necessary qualifications and experience are encouraged to explore work visa options.

Regional employment opportunities for migrants

Reports inform that employment trends in Australia vary by state and territory. For skilled workers, certain regions present more opportunities than others. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has the highest concentration of skilled workers, with 61% of its employment in managers, professionals, and technicians. Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) follow closely with over 54% of employment in high-demand occupations.

On the other hand, Queensland and Northern Territory have seen limited growth in key skilled sectors, while Western Australia (WA) and South Australia (SA) are experiencing increases, particularly in healthcare and construction fields. Migrants may want to target ACT, Victoria, and NSW for high-skilled jobs, or WA and SA for trade and technical roles.

Impact of unemployment and migrant employment trends

The national unemployment rate in Australia stands at 4.0%, a slight increase from 3.9% in 2023. The ACT has the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2%, while Victoria and Northern Territory report the highest rates at 4.4%. Employment rates for migrants vary, with recent arrivals facing higher unemployment due to factors like language barriers and lack of local work experience.

For instance, migrants from North-West Europe have a 3.0% unemployment rate, while those from North Africa and the Middle East have higher rates (6.9%).

Visa pathways for skilled migrants

Given the demand in various sectors, the Australian Government has streamlined work visa pathways for skilled migrants. Some of the most relevant visas for 2025 include:

Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa (Subclass 482): Best for engineers, healthcare workers, and tradespeople. Requires employer sponsorship and can lead to permanent residency.

Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190): For skilled migrants nominated by an Australian state or territory. Provides a pathway to permanent residency.

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa (Subclass 491): For workers willing to live and work in regional Australia. Priority processing for high-demand occupations.

Global Talent Visa (Subclass 858): Targets highly skilled professionals in fields like engineering, technology, and healthcare. Provides a fast-track to permanent residency.

Skilled migrants who align their qualifications with Australia’s occupational shortage list and apply for the appropriate visa have increased chances of securing employment and permanent residency in Australia.