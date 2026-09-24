US launches portal to report visa fraud

The United States Department of State has launched an online portal allowing members of the public to report suspected fraud or misuse involving U.S. visas, adding a new channel for authorities to receive information about potential violations of immigration rules.

The United States Department of State has launched an online portal allowing members of the public to report suspected fraud or misuse involving U.S. visas, adding a new channel for authorities to receive information about potential violations of immigration rules.

The portal, launched September 23, allows reports to be submitted anonymously.

The State Department said information provided through the form may be used to initiate or support law enforcement investigations and reviews of immigration-related actions.

The move comes as the Trump administration expands visa screening and enforcement measures covering a range of visa categories and immigration-related activities.

What the new US portal does

The State Department is asking members of the public to provide as much identifying information as possible when reporting suspected visa fraud or misuse.

While a person submitting a report does not have to provide a name or email address, the department said providing contact information allows officials to follow up if additional information is required.

The department’s online form is designed to collect information about suspected violations involving U.S. visas. Reports may be shared with federal, state, local, tribal, territorial or foreign law enforcement agencies when appropriate, according to the portal’s privacy notice.

The information can also be used to support investigations and reviews of immigration actions.

The new system is separate from procedures for checking a visa application or reporting other types of immigration violations. The State Department directs people with suspected immigration-benefit fraud to the appropriate U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reporting channel and people reporting individuals believed to be unlawfully present in the United States to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fraud and visa misuse under scrutiny

The portal was introduced as the State Department announced other measures targeting suspected misuse of the U.S. visa system.

On September 23, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting people who engage in or facilitate commercial “birth tourism.” The department said the policy is intended to address cases where individuals or intermediaries arrange travel to the United States primarily for the purpose of giving birth and obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child.

The State Department already states that birth tourism is not a permissible basis for obtaining a visitor visa.

The department’s new reporting system allows the public to provide information that authorities can assess as part of their enforcement work.

US expands visa screening

In August 2026, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria warned visa applicants that fraudulent documents or information suggesting a potential security threat could trigger action by U.S. authorities, including a visa ban.

The mission said consular officers would alert relevant U.S. government agencies when they detect fraudulent documents during the visa application process or find information indicating that an applicant could pose a potential threat.

The portal comes as the US also expands online screening for certain visa applicants.

Beginning October 1, the State Department said it would extend online presence reviews to applicants for I visas, used by foreign media representatives, as well as TN and TD visas for certain professionals covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and their dependents.

Applicants in those categories have been instructed to set their social media profiles to “public” or “open” to facilitate the review.

The State Department said the online presence review is already applied to several other categories, including F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas, H-1B and certain other temporary worker visas, and several diplomatic, religious and family-related categories.

What you should know

The U.S. has previously warned that visa restrictions can extend beyond conventional visa fraud to individuals accused of corruption.

In September 2025, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria said high-profile Nigerians involved in corrupt activities could be denied U.S. visas as part of Washington’s broader efforts to hold individuals accountable for corruption.

“Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. Visas.”

The warning came two months after the U.S. Mission announced that people involved in visa fraud, including the use of fake documents, could face a lifetime ban from entering the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. government said it was intensifying interagency efforts to combat immigration-related fraud and protect the integrity of the U.S. visa system.