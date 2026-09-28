NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, moderate rainfall nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of Nigeria between Monday and Wednesday, with strong winds expected to precede thunderstorms in some areas.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of Nigeria between Monday and Wednesday, with strong winds expected to precede thunderstorms in some areas.

NiMet disclosed this in its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday night, covering conditions across the northern, North-Central and southern regions of the country.

The agency also issued safety recommendations to residents and airline operators as rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across several states.

NiMet warns of thunderstorms, strong winds

NiMet forecast patches of clouds across the northern region on Monday morning, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across most parts of the region later in the day.

In the North-Central region, cloudy conditions are expected during the morning, while isolated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are forecast over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Plateau states later in the day.

For southern Nigeria, the agency forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning.

Intermittent moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of the southern region later on Monday.

Rainfall spreads nationwide through Wednesday

On Tuesday, NiMet expects cloudy conditions across northern Nigeria, with morning thunderstorms and light rainfall over parts of Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa.

Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected across most parts of the region later in the day.

In North-Central Nigeria, morning thunderstorms and light rainfall are forecast over parts of Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa, before isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall spread across the region later.

For southern states, NiMet forecast cloudy conditions and light rainfall over parts of Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom in the morning.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected in Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers.

NiMet expects thunderstorms and moderate rainfall over Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe on Wednesday morning, before spreading across most of the northern region later in the day.

Nasarawa and Plateau could experience thunderstorms and light rainfall in the morning, while moderate rainfall is expected across most of the North-Central region during the afternoon and evening.

In the South, intermittent light rainfall is forecast over parts of the South-East and coastal areas in the morning, followed by moderate rainfall across the region later in the day.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation from NiMet for effective operational planning.

NiMet maintains weather risk warnings

NiMet has issued several weather advisories in 2026 as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and other weather conditions created risks for residents, motorists and aviation operations across the country.

In August, Nairametrics reported that the agency forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of Nigeria over a three-day period, with widespread rainfall expected across the southern region.

NiMet also warned at the time of possible flash flooding in coastal areas of southern Nigeria and advised residents, motorists and airline operators to take precautionary measures.

The warning followed an earlier alert in June when NiMet identified Lagos and other coastal states as facing a heightened risk of flash flooding due to sustained rainfall.

The agency said continuous rainfall could cause flooding in coastal and low-lying communities, particularly in Lagos and other states along Nigeria’s southern coastline.

NiMet’s weather advisories have also extended beyond rainfall and flooding.

In January, the agency warned that dust particles suspended across several parts of Nigeria could pose health and visibility risks, particularly for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

It also advised airline operators and other sectors whose activities are sensitive to weather conditions to obtain appropriate meteorological information for operational planning.

The latest three-day forecast continues NiMet’s warnings for residents to take precautions as Nigeria experiences thunderstorms, moderate rainfall and strong winds across several regions.