NiMet alerts Lagos, other coastal states to flash flood risk on Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted residents of Lagos and other coastal states to a heightened risk of flash flooding on Tuesday, June 30, following forecasts of widespread rainfall across southern Nigeria.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted residents of Lagos and other coastal states to a heightened risk of flash flooding on Tuesday, June 30, following forecasts of widespread rainfall across southern Nigeria.

The warning was contained in NiMet’s Tuesday Weather Outlook for June 30, 2026, which forecast sustained rainfall across the southern region throughout the day.

According to the agency, continuous rainfall could trigger flash flooding in coastal and low-lying communities, particularly in Lagos and other states along Nigeria’s southern coastline.

The forecast also outlined expected weather conditions across the northern and North Central regions while advising residents and key sectors to take precautionary measures.

What they are saying

NiMet forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning. The agency added that rainfall would intensify later in the day, with moderate rainfall expected across the entire southern region during the afternoon and evening.

“Southern States: Wet Morning, Heavy Rain Later. Morning: Thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall are expected over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.”

“Afternoon/Evening: Moderate rainfall is expected across the entire Southern region, with a high likelihood of flash flooding in coastal areas, especially Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.”

For the northern region, NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states, adding that thunderstorms would later extend to parts of Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe and Kebbi states.

The agency urged residents in affected areas to monitor weather conditions and remain alert as rainfall intensifies during the day.

More insights

Across the North Central region, NiMet predicted predominantly cloudy conditions in the morning, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Benue states. It added that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected across the region during the afternoon and evening.

NiMet advised residents to exercise caution, warning that strong winds may precede thunderstorms.

The agency urged motorists to drive carefully during rainfall and periods of poor visibility.

Residents were also warned against driving or walking through floodwaters and advised to avoid taking shelter under tall trees during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning strikes.

For the aviation sector, NiMet advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports to support safe and efficient flight operations.

The agency said adherence to these safety measures will help reduce risks associated with severe weather conditions.

Get up to speed

The 2026 rainy season has been accompanied by repeated incidents of flash flooding across several parts of Nigeria, disrupting transportation, damaging property and raising concerns over urban drainage and flood preparedness.

Lagos has remained one of the worst-hit cities, with persistent rainfall inundating major roads and residential communities during the peak of the rainy season.

The Lagos State Government recently ordered the demolition of illegal structures obstructing drainage channels and canal rights of way in Agungi, Ajiran and Ikota to restore the free flow of stormwater.

Officials also inspected Megamond Estate in Ikota, where developers were found to have reclaimed part of the Ikota River and commenced construction without the required environmental and drainage approvals.

The government said flooding in Agungi and Ajiran is linked to a major drainage channel that conveys stormwater through Chevron Drive into the Lagos Lagoon, warning that any obstruction increases flood risks.

In September 2025, the state unveiled plans to integrate estate lakes, canals and pumping stations into a Blue-Green Network designed to improve flood management through stormwater retention, flap gates, pumps, wetland restoration and stricter drainage enforcement.

What you should know

Earlier in June 2026, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N83.2 billion under the Anticipatory Action Task Force (AATF) to mitigate the impact of anticipated flooding and other climate-related emergencies across Nigeria.

The council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the funding is aimed at strengthening anticipatory measures against climate-related disasters.

The approval followed a report by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which estimated that Nigeria and other African countries lose about $12.7 billion annually to disaster-related damage to infrastructure and buildings.

In 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved N16.7 billion for the reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State after it was destroyed by flooding.

The Federal Government also approved N2 billion for the reconstruction of homes affected by the Mokwa flood disaster.