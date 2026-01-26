The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned Nigerians, especially persons with asthmatic and other respiratory health conditions, to exercise caution amid prevailing weather conditions across the country.

The warning was contained in NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday.

The agency said dust particles are currently in suspension across several parts of the country, posing health and visibility risks.

What NiMet said

NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions, noting that weather conditions could affect health, transportation, and aviation operations.

“Driving under the rain should be with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” They stated.

The agency also urged residents to stay updated on weather conditions, advising them to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet, and to visit its website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

Weather outlook

According to the agency, haziness and sunshine are expected across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet said sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the north-central region throughout the forecast period.

For the southern region, it predicted sunny skies with a few patches of cloud, with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

The agency also forecast light rains over parts of Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

Regional forecast breakdown

For Tuesday, NiMet said moderate dust haze is expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, and Taraba states, while the rest of the northern region will experience slight dust haze.

“Sunny skies with few patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains over Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” they said

On Wednesday, the agency predicted thick dust haze over the northern region and moderate dust haze across the central region.

NiMet further envisaged sunny skies with few patches of clouds over the southern region, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains over Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

What you should know

Dust haze is a weather phenomenon that occurs when fine dust particles, often from desert regions, are carried by wind into the atmosphere. This creates a hazy or foggy appearance that reduces visibility, sometimes to less than 1,000 meters.

It is common in arid and semi-arid regions, particularly in Africa, including countries like Nigeria, where seasonal winds bring in dust from the Sahara Desert.

The particles suspended in the air can pose significant health risks, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma, as the dust irritates the airways and can worsen symptoms.